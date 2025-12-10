Pebl Introduces New AI Agents to Redefine Speed, Intelligence, and Compliance in Global Hiring

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pebl, the AI-first leader in global employment and a trusted EOR platform, today announced a major expansion of its AI-powered infrastructure, introducing specialized AI agents for deeper reporting and support, and a 75% faster onboarding experience for smarter global hiring.

As global workforce management becomes increasingly burdened by manual processes and disconnected tools, companies need a platform that simplifies operations and supports fast, strategic decision-making. Pebl is setting a new standard: enabling HR and People Operations teams to hire and operate globally with greater speed, clarity, and efficiency.

These enhancements arrive at a pivotal moment for global employment. According to Pebl’s 2025 Global Hiring Report , 86% of leaders plan to hire globally in the next 24 months. Companies are accelerating global expansion in response to talent shortages, rising domestic costs, and increasing operational complexity. Pebl’s new capabilities address these shifts directly by giving teams a more automated, insight-driven way to scale international operations without friction.

“Global employment should be strategic and insight-driven from the moment a company decides to hire internationally,” said Francoise Brougher, CEO of Pebl. “Pebl’s new AI agents bring that vision to life, turning hiring, payroll, and support into a seamless experience that helps teams operate strategically and with confidence across borders.”

New AI Agents Purpose-Built for Global Employment

Alfie — Pebl’s AI assistant that already helps companies navigate global hiring and employment – has now evolved into a pair of specialized, deeply trained agents. Instead of a single, general-purpose assistant, organizations gain two coordinated AI agents that understand employment rules, reporting logic, and country-specific requirements.

This expansion transforms Alfie into the intelligence layer powering Pebl’s infrastructure for global employment.

Alfie Reporting:



HR leaders can now ask natural-language questions about their team, such as “show me bonus distributions over the past quarter,” and get real-time answers supported by payroll and employment data in easy-to-digest reports.

Alfie Support:



Powered by Pebl’s expanded, fully indexed help center and global employment database, Alfie Support now resolves 70% more questions in real time, delivering immediate, trusted answers across policy, PTO, benefits, documentation, and onboarding. And when a question requires human expertise, Alfie automatically uses smart-routing to connect users to the right global employment specialist, reducing delays and eliminating back-and-forth.



Onboarding Faster: From Offer to Start in Days

Pebl’s new onboarding experience helps global teams move from offer to start date with speed and clarity. Smart automation, in-context guidance, and an Alfie-powered conversational flow simplify every step, while proactive insights into country-specific norms ensure competitive, compliant offers.

Customers can track contract progress in real time, adjust details without support tickets, and tailor each onboarding with flexible templates and policies, all while staying fully compliant.

Smarter Global Hiring Decisions, Powered by Real-Time Intelligence

Pebl now provides live, role- and level-specific salary benchmarks across global markets. A five-point data scale helps teams craft fair and competitive offers, while Alfie adds immediate context about local norms and compliance considerations.

Why This Matters

Global employment has long been slowed by manual steps, disconnected systems, and delayed insights. Pebl’s latest enhancements mark a shift toward a more intelligent, automated model of global workforce management — one where companies can operate with zero friction and complete visibility.

Organizations using Pebl can now automate tasks that once took hours, access real-time intelligence for every decision, and run global operations with the speed, control, and compliance required in today’s distributed world.

About Pebl

Pebl is the AI-first leader in global employment, with the leading platform built on a decade of local knowledge and compliance expertise. Pebl helps companies quickly hire and easily pay and manage talent in 185+ countries with real-time AI guidance. Alfie, Pebl’s AI assistant, delivers instant, vetted answers in 50+ languages, backed by a global network of legal and hiring experts. Holding more employment licenses than any other employer of record (EOR) and trusted by thousands of businesses—from Fortune 500s to high-growth startups—Pebl is consistently recognized as a leading EOR provider by analysts and has been rated #1 for compliance on G2. With Pebl, companies everywhere can hire great talent anywhere. To learn more, please visit: hellopebl.com or connect with us on social media LinkedIn | Instagram