EC-Council and Four Inc. Partner to Deliver Mission Critical Cybersecurity Training to the U.S. Public Sector

Tampa., Florida, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EC-Council , creator of the world-renowned Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) credential and a global leader in cybersecurity education and training, has entered a strategic partnership with Four Inc., a trusted distributor of advanced technology solutions to the U.S. public sector. This partnership gives federal, state, and local agencies seamless access to EC-Council’s cybersecurity certifications and training programs through Four Inc.’s contract vehicles, including GSA, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWPV), ITES-SW2, and OMNIA Partners.

EC-Council enhances the public sector by offering specialized training programs, like CEH, that prepare cybersecurity professionals to identify, assess, and respond to evolving threats. CEH trains participants to think like adversaries and proactively uncover vulnerabilities, empowering agencies to prevent attacks before they occur. EC-Council’s broader portfolio includes Certified Cybersecurity Technician (CCT), Certified Network Defender (CND), Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator (CHFI), Certified Incident Handler (ECIH), and Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO). Several certifications hold ANAB ISO/IEC 17024 accreditation, align with the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) Workforce Framework, and are approved under Department of Defense Directive 8140 for mission-critical roles. These programs create a structured pathway for workforce development, regulatory compliance, and operational excellence.

The U.S. public sector is experiencing a surge in both AI adoption and cyber risk. A July 2025 U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) report found that generative AI use cases across 11 federal agencies grew ninefold between 2023 and 2024, rising from 32 to 282 implementations (GAO, 2025). This rapid integration has widened attack surfaces, giving rise to AI-driven phishing, deepfakes, and ransomware campaigns targeting government operations. Meanwhile, Mandiant’s M-Trends 2025 report shows that malicious exploits remain the top attack vector, responsible for one-third of cyber incidents affecting the public sector. These findings highlight the urgent need for government agencies to strengthen their cyber workforce through advanced training and certifications.

Four Inc., recognized for its expertise in simplifying technology acquisition for government agencies, will deliver EC-Council’s certifications through its extensive reseller network and contract vehicles. This partnership enables agencies to invest in critical cybersecurity skills development without procurement complexity, ensuring rapid access to programs designed to build a resilient and highly skilled workforce.

Jay Bavisi, Group President, EC-Council, said, “As AI-driven cyberattacks increasingly target the public sector, government agencies face mounting pressure to safeguard critical infrastructure and national security. This partnership with Four Inc. empowers U.S. agencies with direct access to EC-Council’s globally recognized certifications and training, equipping them to build mission-ready cybersecurity teams capable of countering the next wave of AI-powered threats.”

Chris Wilkinson, EVP, Sales at Four Inc., said, “We are proud to partner with EC-Council to deliver industry-leading cybersecurity training, education, and certifications to our government customers. Together, we will help agencies strengthen their security posture, meet compliance goals, and enable a highly capable cybersecurity workforce.”

With more than 350,000 certified professionals in 150 countries, EC-Council continues to set the global benchmark for cybersecurity education and skills development. This partnership with Four Inc. provides government organizations with a direct, scalable solution to strengthen national security through world-class cybersecurity training and certification delivered by EC-Council and its expansive global partner network.

About EC-Council:

EC-Council is the creator of the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) program and a leader in cybersecurity education. Founded in 2001, EC-Council’s mission is to provide high-quality training and certifications for cybersecurity professionals to keep organizations safe from cyber threats. EC-Council offers over 200 certifications and degrees in various cybersecurity domains, including forensics, security analysis, threat intelligence, and information security.



An ISO/IEC 17024 accredited organization, EC-Council has certified over 350,000 professionals worldwide, with clients ranging from government agencies to Fortune 100 companies. EC-Council is the gold standard in cybersecurity certification, trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense, the Army, Navy, Air Force, and leading global corporations.



For more information, visit: www.eccouncil.org

About Four Inc.:

Four Inc. is a trusted distributor and has been recognized as a Top 100 government contractor on Washington Technology's Top 100 Report consecutively for the last nine years. Four Inc.'s expertise of the federal IT contracting process and their carefully crafted ecosystem of manufacturers and partners has enabled them to expertly deliver the right technology solutions and services to their customers. Through their proven experience and dedication to their core values, they have earned the IT community's respect and trust.

Attachment