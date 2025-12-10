Emporia State University President Ken Hush, Giving It All Back

Emporia, Kansas, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an unprecedented move, Ken Hush is donating a gift equivalent to the compensation he has earned over the past four years as president back to Emporia State to continue building on the university’s momentum. This gift marks one of the largest one-time individual gifts in ESU’s history.

“Emporia State University has impacted thousands of students over its 163 years. This gift is in appreciation for the meaningful impact ESU has had on our community and on me, both as a student and in my role as president. It has been a great honor to serve my home state of Kansas, in my hometown of Emporia, for the institution that has changed so many lives for the better,” said Hush, ESU president.

In alignment with ESU’s three-year investment mentality established by Hush, his philanthropic contribution will be paid out over three years as a non-endowed gift to be made available to students in the form of scholarships, new student recruitment and university operations to help remove burden from Kansas families and taxpayers.

“Emporia State is focused on STUDENTS – STUDENTS – STUDENTS like never before. We cannot afford to go back to the old ways of higher education that focused more on the institution than those the institution is here to serve.”

During his tenure as president, Hush's forward-thinking approach and unwavering focus on outcomes have positioned the university as an innovator and leader for Kansas higher education.

Hush credits the success of ESU to all employees, the leadership team and Hornet Nation. “Together, across campus, with our partners at the ESU Foundation, Hornet Nation and state leaders, we have restructured our financial model and are investing in student experiences and academic strike-zone programs, from nursing to the arts, like never before,” says Hush. “We have established a new and talented team who will capitalize on the foundation and momentum that has been built over the past four years. Go Hornets!”

Highlights of the university’s accomplishments under Hush’s leadership:

$19 million budget deficit eliminated (approximately half of ESU's state general fund in 2022).

budget deficit eliminated (approximately half of ESU's state general fund in 2022). $11 million reinvested in student activities, majors, recruiting and employees.

reinvested in student activities, majors, recruiting and employees. 70% increase in student engagement, the highest year-over-year increase in school history.

the highest year-over-year increase in school history. 0% tuition increase: For the 2025-26 academic year, ESU held tuition flat for all students for the second consecutive year, a commitment to affordability and access while strengthening the institution's financial position.

For the 2025-26 academic year, ESU held tuition flat for all students for the second consecutive year, a commitment to affordability and access while strengthening the institution's financial position. 0% room & board increase: ESU was the only regent institution not to raise room & board rates for its students for the 2026-27 academic year.

ESU was the only regent institution not to raise room & board rates for its students for the 2026-27 academic year. 6% enrollment increase: ESU's fall 2025 enrollment showed a 6% increase over fall 2024, the highest percent increase of all Kansas Regent state universities.

ESU's fall 2025 enrollment showed a 6% increase over fall 2024, the highest percent increase of all Kansas Regent state universities. Improved credit outlook: Moody's, a global risk assessment firm that provides credit ratings, recently revised ESU's credit outlook from negative to stable, recognizing the progress made in addressing structural challenges and improving financial standing.

Moody's, a global risk assessment firm that provides credit ratings, recently revised ESU's credit outlook from negative to stable, recognizing the progress made in addressing structural challenges and improving financial standing. Increased support: In addition to increases in state appropriations and scholarship funds, Emporia State has secured additional funding for the new Nursing and Student Wellness Building through targeted state investments and strong support from the ESU Foundation and private donors. These partnerships reflect broad confidence in the university's direction and the impact of its academic programs.

“Ken’s leadership has ignited a remarkable sense of purpose across Hornet Nation,” said Dr. Jason Drummond, ESU Foundation president and CEO. “His gift reflects the belief that when we put students first, our entire community thrives. This contribution will continue driving the momentum that is propelling ESU into a new era of opportunity.”

An Emporia native, Ken Hush served as interim president of Emporia State University from Nov. 17, 2021, until he was named the 18th president on June 22, 2022, by the Kansas Board of Regents. Hush was recently awarded the Emporia State University Lifetime Achievement Award for his distinguished service at the 2025 Homecoming Black + Gold Gala, where the university raised over $1 million for student scholarships in a matter of minutes.

Hush graduated from Emporia State University in 1982 with a double major in business administration and marketing with a minor in psychology. While at ESU, he competed on the nationally ranked men’s tennis team and was inducted into the ESU Athletics Hall of Honor in 1995. Hush was recognized as an ESU Distinguished Alumni, and he previously served as chairman of the ESU Foundation Board of Trustees and on the Wichita State University Board of Trustees during the inception of WSU’s innovation campus.