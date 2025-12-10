4D Path Collaborates with AMD and Oracle to Scale Predictive Oncology

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Path, a company dedicated to personalizing cancer care through a novel, physics-inspired approach to predicting tumor response to therapy, today announced a collaboration with AMD and Oracle to advance predictive oncology and accelerate clinical trials. Using AMD EPYC™ CPUs on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), 4D Path’s QPOR™ platform—a physics-informed, AI-driven, deterministic software engine—can convert routine biopsy images into interpretable biomarkers of tumor and immune response faster and at lower cost.

By running natively on CPUs, QPOR achieves reproducibility, cost efficiency, and scalability at trial level. Clinicians, CROs, and sponsors benefit from explainable, regulatory-friendly insights, enabling faster clinical trial execution and more personalized cancer care. Validated in blinded retrospective studies and now part of ongoing prospective clinical trials, QPOR demonstrates readiness for real-world oncology applications. QPOR is an end-to-end automated solution—from whole-slide image ingestion to biomarker output—enabling consistent, scalable deployment across clinical sites.

Together, AMD, Oracle, and 4D Path are redefining the role of CPUs in powering next-generation AI for clinical trials and precision oncology.

Tathagata Dasgupta, founder, president and CTO, 4D Path: “Our mission is to make predictive oncology both explainable and scalable. Because QPOR is physics-informed and deterministic, it runs natively on CPUs. AMD EPYC on OCI lets us deliver reproducible, trial-ready biomarkers from routine pathology slides, meeting the expectations of regulators, clinicians, and payers alike.”

Tony Nunes, senior manager, Healthcare and Life Sciences at AMD: “4D Path is a great example of how cutting-edge science thrives on AMD EPYC processors—bringing high-throughput, AI-powered imaging analytics to healthcare efficiently.”

Chris Gandolfo, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and AI: “Through this collaboration, OCI provides the trusted foundation for advancing oncology analytics, delivering insights at scale with the security and compliance healthcare partners expect.”

About 4D Path

4D Path has created a groundbreaking platform, the patented Q-Plasia OncoReader (QPOR™), designed to directly measure and quantify cell cycle deregulation and tumor immune microenvironment dynamics to predict a patient’s response to therapy. This unprecedented view into tumor dynamics creates new pathways from clinical use to research and development applications—bringing more effective, personalized therapies to patients. 4D Path is focused on a bold vision where every person impacted by cancer is diagnosed quickly and accurately and receives the best, most personalized treatment plan to beat cancer and live a longer, healthier life.

For additional information, please visit www.4dpath.com or follow 4D Path on LinkedIn.



