Cardenas Auctions Unveils December Offering on LiveAuctioneers, Bringing Together Warhol, Einstein, Cobain, and Ansel Adams

MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardenas Auctions will open its December 16 sale on LiveAuctioneers with a group of works that rarely appear together outside major institutions. The selection is compact, but the material carries unusual weight: an early Cow screenprint by Andy Warhol, a hand-signed portrait of Albert Einstein, a personal prescription bottle belonging to Kurt Cobain, and an original silver gelatin print from Ansel Adams’s Yosemite series.

The auction marks another step in the house’s growing presence in the modern and historical memorabilia market, where demand continues to shift toward objects with strong provenance and cultural gravity.

Highlights from the Sale

Andy Warhol — Yellow Cow , 1966 (Original Screenprint on Wallpaper)





Warhol’s Cow imagery is well known, but examples printed directly on the original installation wallpaper still retain a kind of offbeat charm that later reproductions lost. This version, with its electric yellow ground and magenta figure, comes from rolls used in Warhol’s gallery presentations during the late 1960s. The work previously belonged to the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

Albert Einstein — Hand-Signed Vintage Photograph





A candid portrait of Einstein, captured in a quiet moment and signed in his familiar slanted style. Beneath the image, he added “E = mc²,” which collectors rarely encounter on period photographs. The print is framed simply, allowing the signature and expression to do most of the work.

Kurt Cobain — Prilosec Prescription Bottle (1994)





Personal items tied to Cobain have always drawn a different kind of attention—part fascination, part historical curiosity. This pharmacy bottle, dated February 7, 1994, carries Cobain’s name, dosage information, and the original pharmacy label. It was retrieved from the home of a known associate shortly before his death. A notarized letter of provenance accompanies the piece.

Ansel Adams — Lake Tenaya, Yosemite





Original Silver Gelatin Print; Hand-Signed; Special Edition of Fine Prints (S.E.Y. No. 8)

This example comes from Adams’s Special Edition of Fine Prints. The verso shows the stamped edition details, along with the title written by Adams himself. The image—quiet, crisp, unmistakably Adams—captures the sweep of Lake Tenaya with the tonal depth that made his Yosemite work enduring. The print is hand-signed along the lower margin and includes a certificate from AutographCOA (Code SC64972). It is presented in a museum-quality frame with UV-protective glass.

Statement from Cardenas Auctions

“In assembling this group, our goal wasn’t scale—it was significance,” said Evelin the owner of Cardenas Auctions. “Each piece, in its own way, represents a moment that shaped how we think about art, music, science, or the American landscape. Collectors respond to that kind of authenticity.”

Auction Details

Date: December 16, 2024

Platform: LiveAuctioneers, The Saleroom

Interested bidders can register now. Additional photographs, condition information, and provenance documents are available upon request.

