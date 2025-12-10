VEON Recognized for JazzCash, Kyivstar and Jazz at the World Communication Awards 2025

London, December 10, 2025 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator (“VEON” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), announces that it has been recognized across three categories at the World Communication Awards 2025, acknowledging the Group’s advancements in financial inclusion, resilient connectivity and digital transformation.

JazzCash, VEON’s digital financial services platform in Pakistan, received the Gold Award in the Beyond Connectivity category. Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), VEON’s digital operator in Ukraine (“Kyivstar”), secured the Silver Award for Satellite Telecommunications, while Jazz, VEON’s digital operator in Pakistan, also earned the Silver Award for Best Digital Transformation Programme. VEON and its operating companies were commended for their positive impact and dedication to the markets in which they operate during the awards ceremony held last night in London.

“At VEON, we are focused on building digital services that enable access, resilience and inclusion across all our markets,” said Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO. “Kyivstar’s work to keep Ukrainians connected in the most demanding circumstances, JazzCash’s role in expanding financial access and economic participation, and Jazz’s leadership in delivering AI-powered digital experiences all demonstrate how our companies are addressing real needs in their markets. These awards highlight the impact of our teams and reinforce our commitment to creating a better life for all through meaningful, customer-centric digital services.”

Kyivstar’s recognition follows a series of recent milestones, including the successful launch of SMS messaging via Starlink Direct to Cell satellites across Ukraine for all Kyivstar customers with 4G smartphones. The service is expected to significantly strengthen Kyivstar’s ability to maintain essential connectivity in areas affected by infrastructure disruption, rural communities and during emergency situations.

JazzCash’s Beyond Connectivity Award reflects its growing role in Pakistan’s digital financial ecosystem, where the platform continues to broaden access to secure, inclusive financial services for millions of users. JazzCash’s recognition reinforces VEON’s strategy of leveraging digital services to drive economic empowerment and positive social impact across its markets. With 20.6 million monthly active users as of September 30, 2025, and a merchant base of 750,000, JazzCash is accelerating Pakistan’s shift toward a cashless economy.

Jazz’s joint award with Huawei for Best Digital Transformation Programme validates its transformation into a digital life partner for millions in Pakistan, meeting customer needs across financial services, entertainment, gaming, insurance, healthcare and a broad range of digital experiences. This recognition underscores Jazz’s commitment to shaping a fully digital ecosystem that enhances how people live, work and connect every day.

The World Communications Awards are organized by leading global telecoms publisher and events company, Total Telecoms. The awards were adjudicated by over 100 independent industry experts, academics and CTOs, and are widely recognized among the most prestigious accolades in the telecommunications industry.

About Kyivstar Group Ltd.

Kyivstar Group Ltd. (“Kyivstar”) is a Nasdaq-listed holding company that operates JSC Kyivstar, the country’s leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to have its shares traded on a U.S. stock exchange. The Kyivstar group companies provide a broad range of connectivity and digital services, including mobile and fixed-line voice and data, ride-hailing, e-health, digital TV, and enterprise solutions such as Big Data, cloud, and cybersecurity. Together with VEON, Kyivstar intends to invest USD 1 billion in Ukraine between 2023-2027, through social investments in infrastructure and technological development, charitable donations and strategic acquisitions. For more information, please visit https://investors.kyivstar.ua.

About Jazz

Jazz is Pakistan’s leading ServiceCo and an integrated digital services company, serving nearly 73 million connectivity customers and 92 million users across its digital platforms spanning fintech (JazzCash), entertainment (Tamasha), digital self-care (SIMOSA), insurtech (FikrFree), enterprise cloud solutions (Garaj), gaming (GameNow) and more. This evolution reflects Jazz’s strategic shift from connectivity to capability, building platforms that enhance the lives and livelihoods of Pakistanis through the power of technology. For more information, visit jazz.com.pk.

About JazzCash

JazzCash is Pakistan’s leading digital financial services platform, operating under a Branchless Banking charter and offering mobile wallet services in collaboration with Mobilink Microfinance Bank. It serves over 55 million customers offering a broad portfolio of financial services including payments, lending, insurance, welfare disbursements, government to public payments. For more information, please visit: www.jazzcash.com.pk.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 150 million connectivity and over 140 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com.

