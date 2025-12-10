CentFX Announces Participation in iFX Expo 2026 as Silver Sponsor, Showcasing New Fintech Innovations

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentFX, a fast-growing provider of digital trading and financial technology solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming iFX Expo, taking place on February 11–12, 2026, in Dubai. As a Silver-level exhibitor, CentFX will be present at Booths 26 and 27, where the company will unveil its latest advancements aimed at redefining efficiency, security, and innovation in the global trading ecosystem.

The iFX Expo is one of the world’s largest B2B fintech events, bringing together industry leaders in online trading, digital assets, payments, and financial services. CentFX’s engagement in this year’s edition marks a significant step forward in expanding the company’s presence across key international markets.



A Platform That Prioritises Trust, Quality & Reliability

Founded in 2022 by a team of dedicated traders, CentFX is committed to financial excellence and innovation in the world of online trading. The broker is on a mission to provide everyone, regardless of background, with a superior trading experience that relies on three core principles: trust, quality, and reliability.

Traders benefit from competitive conditions, ensuring market accessibility regardless of account size. These include spreads from 0 pips, $10 minimum deposits, leverage of up to 1:1000, and swap-free account options. CentFX also works with top-tier liquidity providers to ensure fast and reliable trade execution with minimal requotes.

The broker prioritises regulation and security, with licences to operate from multiple respected authorities worldwide. These include the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FINCEN) in the United States, and the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius.

A Milestone in CentFX’s Global Expansion Strategy

Participation in the iFX Expo aligns with CentFX’s ongoing mission to scale its international footprint and deliver sophisticated fintech solutions tailored to the evolving needs of global markets.

CentFX invites all expo attendees, industry stakeholders, and media representatives to visit Booths 26 and 27 to explore the company’s offerings and meet with its leadership team.



A Multi-Award-Winning Broker



CentFX has been named ‘Best B2B Liquidity Provider’ at Forex Expo Dubai 2025, where it was Diamond Sponsor. The prestigious award reflects the company’s dedication to innovative trading solutions that deliver deep liquidity and reliable execution for clients and partners globally.



In just three years, CentFX has achieved rapid global expansion and industry recognition, earning 18 awards for service excellence and product innovation. In 2025 alone, the company received several major accolades, including:

Fastest Growing Broker – iFX Expo Dubai



Best Forex Broker Asia – ProFX Expo



Best Liquidity Provider – Fazzaco Dubai



Top Liquidity Provider & Financial Derivatives Trading Platform – Money Expo



These achievements reinforce CentFX’s position as a trusted and forward-thinking broker dedicated to supporting its clients’ success.



About CentFX

CentFX is a technology-driven fintech provider offering innovative solutions for trading, payments, and digital asset management. With a mission to empower users through reliability, transparency, and cutting-edge technology, CentFX continues to develop platforms and services that cater to global financial markets.

Contact

DIRECTOR

MD SAIDUL ISLAM

CENTFX LIMITED

admin@centfx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7d04923-191b-442b-9fb9-5c7f96b67d53