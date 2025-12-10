Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where one series was offered for sale.

A total of 2 bids for ISK 280m were received in the series LBANK CB 29 at 7.05%-7.06% yield. No bids were accepted in the series.

Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A+ with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

The covered bonds are issued in accordance with a license from the Financial Supervisory Authority (FME), with reference to act. no. 11/2008 and FME‘s rules no. 190/2023. Further information on the bonds and the cover pool is available on Landsbankinn‘s website, Landsbankinn's funding - Landsbankinn.is.

This announcement is released by Landsbankinn hf. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (“MAR”).For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Hreiðar Bjarnason, Chief Financial Officer for Landsbankinn hf.