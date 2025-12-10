JustInsurance Unveils 93% Pass-Rate Breakthrough, Offering a Scalable Solution to the U.S. Insurance Agent Shortage





New results highlight exceptional performance and rapid adoption as AI-driven education strengthens training and revitalizes the agent pipeline

MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A growing talent shortage is reshaping the insurance industry, and new data from JustInsurance shows why many aspiring agents are struggling to become licensed. The education platform is releasing a report that outlines the widening gap between the national pass rate of about 46 percent and the performance of students trained through its AI powered learning system, who pass at a rate of 93 percent after using JustInsurance.

According to the company’s newly released internal data, JustInsurance students pass their licensing exams at nearly twice the national average. The company also reports 30 percent lower attrition than industry standard training programs, 900 percent year over year growth, and more than 30 thousand agents trained as nationwide demand continues to rise.

“The industry has relied on outdated education models for years, and they are failing new agents before they even get started,” Justin vom Eigen , founder and CEO of JustInsurance, said. “Our data shows that when people receive clear personalized and supportive instruction, they are not only more likely to pass they are also more likely to build a long term career.”

The report identifies the top three reasons aspiring agents fail licensing exams: lack of a clear and measurable path to success, overcomplication of topics, and limited access to materials that are often obsolete. JustInsurance says its AI powered platform addresses these issues by providing adaptive learning pathways, instant practice test analysis, and coaching that simulates real world agency environments.

The company’s data driven model has fueled its rapid expansion. With more than 30 thousand graduates, the platform is becoming a significant pipeline for agencies facing one of the largest hiring challenges in decades. The United States is experiencing an agent shortage driven by retirements, rising consumer demand, and ineffective training systems that prevent new candidates from entering the field.

“Licensing used to be a barrier to entry,” vom Eigen said. “Now it is a solvable problem. Our goal is to give every aspiring agent the confidence and skill to pass on the first try and to give agencies a reliable, predictable source of new talent.”

JustInsurance’s new report comes at a pivotal moment as carriers, brokerages, and agencies look for scalable ways to attract and train qualified agents. With its AI powered education model, the company is positioning itself as a leading force in addressing the industry’s talent shortage.

About JustInsurance:

JustInsurance is an edtech insurance company transforming insurance licensing and continuing education through AI-powered learning and state-approved digital courses. Founded by Justin vom Eigen, the company provides online pre-licensing and CE programs designed for clarity, accessibility, and real-world success. By combining technology, expert instruction, and automation, JustInsurance is redefining how the next generation of agents enter and thrive in the insurance industry.

