Esports Market Set to Surge: From $2.55 Billion Today to $18.85 Billion by 2035

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ESports Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Streaming, Type of Gaming Genre, Type of Device, Distribution by Type of Streaming Platform, Distribution by Type of Revenue Stream and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global esports market is set to expand significantly, with its size predicted to grow from USD 2.55 billion today to USD 18.85 billion by 2035, reflecting a robust CAGR of 19.95% throughout this period.

Esports, a burgeoning segment of the entertainment industry, involves organized competitive gaming across diverse genres such as MOBAs and FPS games. The sector's growth is driven by technological advancements, the popularity of online streaming, and the increasing recognition of gaming as a competitive activity. It fosters skills in teamwork and strategic thinking while promoting social interaction among players. Furthermore, esports offers career prospects in areas like game design and event management, appealing particularly to the youth and aligning with broader trends towards digital engagement. In 2023, esports sponsorships alone generated approximately USD 895 million in revenue.

The industry is undergoing a transformation, marked by increased professionalization. Investment in esports infrastructure by major cities worldwide is catalyzing this change, leading to the establishment of cutting-edge arenas that enhance tourism and economic growth. Technological advances in virtual and augmented reality are further refining player experiences and audience involvement.

Esports Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Deployment Mode: The market is divided into live and video-on-demand segments, with live streaming currently dominating due to high demand for real-time content and interactive experiences.

Market Share by Gaming Genre: The market encompasses genres like fighting games, FPS, MMORPGs, MOBAs, and RTS. MOBAs hold the majority market share, benefitting from cross-platform play and mobile gaming trends alongside AI and VR innovations.

Market Share by Device: Segmented into desktops/laptops, consoles, smartphones, and smart TVs, the smartphone segment leads due to widespread adoption in developing nations, providing economical, feature-rich gaming options.

Market Share by Streaming Platform: Platforms like Twitch and YouTube categorize the market, with Twitch leading due to its extensive audience and effective subscription model.

Market Share by Revenue Stream: Divided into game publisher fees, media rights, sponsorships, and merchandise, sponsorship, and advertising dominate due to rising viewership and brand investments.

Market Share by Geography: North America currently leads; however, Asia is projected to witness rapid growth driven by digital platform engagement in countries like China, Japan, and India.

Esports Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: In-depth analysis with insights across deployment modes, technologies, devices, streaming platforms, revenue streams, and geographies.

In-depth analysis with insights across deployment modes, technologies, devices, streaming platforms, revenue streams, and geographies. Competitive Landscape: Analysis of firms based on establishment year, size, headquarters, and ownership.

Analysis of firms based on establishment year, size, headquarters, and ownership. Company Profiles: Detailed profiles of key players, encompassing their mission, management, operations, and future outlook.

Detailed profiles of key players, encompassing their mission, management, operations, and future outlook. SWOT Analysis: Insightful frameworks highlighting the domain's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats with Harvey ball analysis.

Key Questions Answered

What is the current status and future outlook of the market and its segments?

Who are the leading companies and key influencers in this dynamic landscape?

Reasons to Buy This Report

Comprehensive market analysis with detailed revenue projections for informed strategic planning.

Insights into competitive dynamics to optimize market positioning and develop strategic initiatives.

Key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges for data-driven decision-making.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 174 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $18.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.9% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Activision Blizzard

Electronic Arts

FACEIT

Gameloft SE

Gfinity

Intel

Microsoft

Modern Times

Nintendo

NVIDIA

Riot Games

Valve

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/li6eki

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment