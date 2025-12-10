Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035 - Surge in GI Cancer Cases Fuels Growth in Minimally Invasive Endoscopic Treatments

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Indication, Product, End user, Country, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



One of the key drivers of the Endoscopic submucosal dissection market is the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal (GI) cancers, including esophageal, gastric, and colorectal cancers. These cancers often present as early-stage lesions that are amenable to treatment through endoscopic submucosal dissection, a minimally invasive procedure that allows for the en-bloc resection of tumors, reducing the risk of recurrence and the need for more invasive surgeries.



This rising incidence of GI cancers is attributed to factors such as unhealthy dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles, and an aging population, which have significantly increased the cases related to gastrointestinal diseases. As these diseases are often diagnosed at advanced stages, there is a growing emphasis on early detection and intervention.



The demand for endoscopic submucosal dissection procedures is further bolstered by advancements in endoscopic technology, such as improved imaging systems and electrosurgical tools, which enhance the safety and efficacy of the procedure. Additionally, the preference for minimally invasive treatments, which offer benefits like reduced recovery times and preservation of organ function, is contributing to the market's growth.



In summary, the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal cancers, coupled with technological advancements in endoscopic procedures and a shift towards minimally invasive treatments, are pivotal factors driving the growth of the Endoscopic submucosal dissection market.



Despite the growth of the Endoscopic submucosal dissection market, several challenges persist. One of the primary challenges is the high level of technical expertise required to perform the procedure successfully. endoscopic submucosal dissection is a complex and delicate procedure that demands specialized skills and extensive experience. The risk of complications, such as bleeding or perforation, is higher compared to other less invasive techniques, and improper execution can lead to poor patient outcomes. As a result, the procedure is generally limited to specialized centers with highly trained endoscopists, restricting its availability and limiting its adoption in regions with fewer trained professionals.



Another challenge is the high cost of the procedure, which involves advanced endoscopic equipment, including specialized knives and electrosurgical tools. The need for sophisticated imaging systems, such as high-definition or high-magnification endoscopes, adds to the cost of endoscopic submucosal dissection. Additionally, the procedure often requires longer hospital stays and follow-up care, further increasing the financial burden on healthcare systems and patients.



Finally, patient selection is also a challenge. While endoscopic submucosal dissection is effective for early-stage gastrointestinal cancers, not all patients are suitable candidates. Factors like the size, location, and depth of the lesion, as well as the patient's overall health, can influence the success of the procedure. These limitations mean that endoscopic submucosal dissection may not be viable for all gastrointestinal tumors, and other treatments may be required, reducing the overall demand for this technique.



The global Endoscopic submucosal dissection market is highly competitive, with major players such as Olympus Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., Creo Medical Group PLC, Hoya Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Steris PLC, MTW Endoskopie Manufaktur, Ovesco Endoscopy AG, Zeon Medical Inc., Micro-Tech Endoscopy, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, and Cook Medical leading the charge.



These companies play a crucial role in driving innovation and offering a wide range of advanced endoscopic equipment, tools, and technologies that enhance the safety, precision, and effectiveness of endoscopic submucosal dissection procedures. They are actively focusing on technological advancements such as improved imaging systems, electrosurgical tools, and robotics, which have significantly contributed to the growing adoption of endoscopic submucosal dissection as a minimally invasive treatment for gastrointestinal cancers. With ongoing product development and strategic partnerships, these companies are set to maintain their leadership positions in the market and contribute to the continued growth of the endoscopic submucosal dissection industry.



Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Product

Gastroscopes and Colonoscopes

Knives

Injection Agents

Tissue Retractors

Graspers/Clips

Other Products

Segmentation 2: by Indication

Stomach Cancer

Colon Cancer

Esophageal Cancer

Segmentation 3: by End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Other End Users

Segmentation 4: by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World

