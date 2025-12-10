Tristan Imbert co-opted as Independent Director

Press Release





Paris – December 10, 2025 - EUROAPI today announces that, following the resignation of Rodolfo Savitzky from his position as Independent Director (effective December 31, 2025)1, and upon the recommendation of the Nominations and Compensation Committee, the Board of Directors has decided to co-opt Tristan Imbert as Independent Director, subject to the vote of EUROAPI Shareholders’ meeting on May 27, 2026. Tristan Imbert will be appointed Chair of the Audit Committee, effective January 01, 2026, succeeding Rodolfo Savitzky.

A French national, Tristan Imbert began his career in R&D at Sanofi Aventis in 1989. In 2000, he joined the Boston Consulting Group, advising pharmaceutical industry clients in New York and Paris, before moving to Novartis in 2005 as Head of Strategic Planning. At Novartis, he held several executive finance roles, before being appointed as Novartis Gene Therapies’ Chief Financial Officer. In 2021, he became CFO of the biotech company Cimeio Therapeutics, where he prepared the company for a potential IPO and new financing round. Tristan Imbert holds a master’s degree in applied mathematics from Université Paris-Sud and an MBA from Columbia University-Graduate School of Business in New York.

“I am delighted to welcome Tristan Imbert as an Independent Director and look forward to working with him. His deep knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry, combined with extensive and international experience in Finance, R&D, and Strategy, will be a valuable asset to EUROAPI’s Board of Directors,” said Emmanuel Blin, EUROAPI’s Chairman. “I would like to warmly thank Rodolfo Savitzky for his dedication as EUROAPI’s Board member, and Chair of the Audit Committee over the past 3 years.”

Financial agenda (all dates to be confirmed)

3 March 2026: FY 2025 results

27 May 2026: 2026 AGM

28 July 2026: H1 2026 results





About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active ingredient solutions to sustainably meet customers’ and patients’ needs around the world. We are a leading player in active pharmaceutical ingredients with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies while developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

Taking action for health by enabling access to essential therapies inspires our 3,270 people every day. With strong research and development capabilities and five manufacturing sites, all located in Europe, EUROAPI ensures API manufacturing of the highest quality to supply customers in more than 80 countries. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris; ISIN: FR0014008VX5; ticker: EAPI). Find out more at www.euroapi.com and follow us on Linkedin.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward looking and not historical data. These forward-looking statements are based on opinions, projections and current assumptions including, but not limited to, assumptions concerning the Group’s current and future strategy, financial and non-financial future results and the environment in which the Group operates, as well as events, operations, future services or product development and potential. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans” and similar expressions. Forward looking statements and information do not constitute guarantees of future performances, and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, a large number of which are difficult to predict and generally outside the control of the Group, which could cause actual results, performances or achievements, or the results of the sector or other events, to differ materially from those described or suggested by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those that are indicated and detailed in Chapter 3 “Risk factors” of the Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF) on April 1, 2025. These forward-looking statements are given only as of the date of this press release and the Group expressly declines any obligation or commitment to publish updates or corrections of the forward-looking statements included in this press release in order to reflect any change affecting the forecasts or events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based.

1 Please refer to September 30, 2025 press release

