NorCal Holistics Continues Expansion Into Four Greater Sacramento Areas

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorCal Holistics has expanded weed delivery to four new Greater Sacramento markets, giving more residents convenient access to safe, legal, and fully licensed cannabis.





Now Serving: Four Greater Sacramento Markets

NorCal Holistics is now providing licensed delivery in:

Elk Grove: Weed delivery in Elk Grove

Roseville: Weed delivery in Roseville

Citrus Heights: Weed delivery in Citrus Heights

Rancho Cordova: Weed delivery in Rancho Cordova

Customers can browse local menus, delivery times, and product information on the NorCal Holistics website.

NorCal Holistics looks forward to continuing its mission of delivering safe, trusted, and convenient cannabis access to communities across California.

This achievement represents a big leap for the California-based company in its quest to provide consistent, compliant cannabis services to consumers across the state.

Expanding Access to Safe and Licensed Cannabis Delivery

The new service areas highlight a commitment to serving the expanding need for convenient, discreet, and fully licensed cannabis delivery from NorCal Holistics. Through this expansion, the company is improving accessibility for both new and returning customers who value safety, consistency, and quality in their cannabis experience.

"Over the years, we've noticed a decline in service quality as cannabis access has grown," said Seth Gillen, founder of NorCal Holistics. "Our expansion ensures that customers in every community we serve receive the same dependable, professional experience our Northern Sacramento customers have enjoyed."

NorCal Holistics' delivery model emphasizes customer safety, product integrity, and strict compliance with all state and local regulations.

"To reinforce that commitment, all deliveries are handled by trained drivers who protect product quality and ensure each order arrives sealed, secure, and well cared for," Gillen added.

Local Job Growth and Community Partnerships

The company’s growth strategy is supported by local economic development through regional expansion hubs that create new jobs and strengthen relationships with licensed cultivators, distributors, and educators throughout Northern California.

NorCal Holistics is rooted in our reliable and ethical work to bring you the highest quality cannabis products.

"Our goal has always been to make cannabis delivery approachable, trustworthy, and convenient for everyone," Gillen said. "As we grow, we remain focused on the same level of care and integrity that our customers have come to expect."

A Responsible Approach to Statewide Growth

With an increasing number of Californians opting for licensed delivery in order to ensure a safe and discreet experience, NorCal Holistics' local growth is indicative of the impact that responsible operators can have on a community when serving with purpose and professionalism. Every new market is the result of a diligent and long-term effort to support communities that appreciate transparency, quality, and access to licensed cannabis as a regulated means of consumption.

The company continues to advocate for regulated cannabis delivery and supports statewide efforts to reduce stigma through education and open dialogue.

NorCal Holistics' growth mirrors local standards, customer demand, and community values, making the organization a respected standard-bearer for Northern California's changing world of cannabis.

About NorCal Holistics

About Serving all of Sacramento and surrounding areas, NorCal Holistics is committed to offering safe, legal, and reliable access to the finest medical products available. NorCal Holistics serves all of the Greater Sacramento area and is dedicated to quality, compliance, and consumer education, enabling customers to make well-informed decisions in a regulated industry.

Media Contact

Company: NorCal Holistics

Seth Gillen, Founder

Phone: (916) 993-5361

Email: info@norcalholistics.org

Website: www.norcalholistics.org

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by NorCal Holistics. Any statements that go beyond historical facts are forward-looking and may change as plans develop. This announcement is for general information only and is not legal, medical, or regulatory advice, nor a solicitation of business. Cannabis delivery is only available to adults 21 or older in the state and local jurisdiction where applicable and may be suspended or terminated only in accordance with applicable law. Service regions, delivery availability, menus, pricing, and scheduling can vary based on licensing, inventory, and local requirements. Readers should review current local rules and consult qualified professionals for any legal or health-related questions: licensing, inventory, and local requirements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a19662f-8723-4427-b27d-d8c4d5c4a7d6