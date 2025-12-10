Fort Point Real Estate Partners Launches with Portfolio of 40 San Francisco Multifamily Properties

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Point Real Estate Partners (“Fort Point”), a San Francisco–based real estate investment firm, today announced its official launch with the assembly of a 40-building portfolio of residential and mixed-use properties across San Francisco. The newly formed platform reflects a long-term commitment to strengthening housing stability in the city through responsible ownership, thoughtful investment, and high-quality management.

Under the leadership of Managing Director Joshua Zierten, Fort Point is focused on acquiring, operating, and improving multifamily properties across San Francisco’s core neighborhoods. With over a decade of experience investing in and managing residential real estate locally, Zierten brings a deep understanding of the city’s housing landscape and a hands-on approach to stewardship.

Aggregated over the last 12 months, Fort Point’s launch portfolio spans key neighborhoods including Nob Hill, Russian Hill, The Castro, Potrero Hill, Hayes Valley, and the Sunset and Richmond Districts. Across these assets, the firm will invest significant capital to enhance livability and safety, with projects including seismic and fire-life safety upgrades, unit and common area renovations, and the activation of underutilized ground-floor retail to contribute to neighborhood vitality.

By bringing vacant and outdated housing back online, Fort Point aims to expand the city’s supply of quality housing while maintaining the character and integrity of its neighborhoods. Additionally, Fort Point intends to expand its portfolio by acquiring multifamily properties throughout San Francisco. The firm’s strategy centers on long-term ownership, disciplined acquisition, and targeted reinvestment that supports asset durability.

About Fort Point Real Estate Partners

Fort Point Real Estate Partners is a San Francisco–based multifamily investment and management platform focused on long-term ownership of multifamily housing. The firm specializes in acquiring and managing apartment assets across the city, leveraging deep local expertise to responsibly operate residential portfolios.