EQUASENS ANNOUNCES ITS 2026 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Villers-lès-Nancy, December 10, 2026, 6:00 p.m. CET – Equasens (ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Ticker: EQS), a leader in digital solutions for healthcare professionals, announces its financial calendar for the 2026 financial year.

Events Dates 2025 annual revenue February 5, 2026 (after market close) 2025 annual results March 30, 2026 (before market opens) 2026 Q1 revenue April 29, 2026 (after market close) Annual General Meeting June 25, 2026 2026 Half-year revenue July 30, 2026 (after market close) 2026 Half-year results September 28, 2026 (before market opens) 2026 Q3 revenue October 29, 2026 (after market close)



About the Equasens Group

Founded over 35 years ago, Equasens Group, a leader in digital healthcare solutions, today employs over 1.400 people across Europe.

Equasens Group’s specialised business applications facilitate the day-to-day work of healthcare professionals and their teams, working in private practice, collaborative medical structures or healthcare establishments. The Group also provides comprehensive support to healthcare professionals in the transformation of their profession by developing electronic equipment, digital solutions and healthcare robotics, as well as data hosting, financing and training adapted to their specific needs.

And reflecting the spirit of its tagline "Technology for a More Human Experience", the Group is a leading provider of interoperability solutions that improve coordination between healthcare professionals, their communications and data exchange resulting in better patient care and a more efficient and secure healthcare system.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment B Indices: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable by inclusion .

Listed on Euronext Tech Leaders and the European Rising Tech label Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD) and the PEA-PME scheme. ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Ticker symbol: EQS

Find all the latest news about the Equasens Group at www.equasens.com and on LinkedIn

Contact

EQUASENS Group

Investor Relations



Chief Financial Officer: Frédérique SCHMIDT

Tel.: +33 (0)3 83 15 90 67

frederique.schmidt@equasens.com NewCap

Investor Relations

Thomas Grojean

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

equasens@newcap.eu NewCap

Financial Media Relations

Nicolas Mérigeau

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

equasens@newcap.eu

