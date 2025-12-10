Strong, Quiet, Predictable. WatchGuard Delivers Total Protection Without Operational Burden in MITRE ER7 Evaluation.

SEATTLE, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard ® Technologies , a global leader in unified cybersecurity, today announced that its endpoint security solution delivered outstanding performance in the latest MITRE ATT&CK® Enterprise Round 7 (ER7) Evaluation. The results highlight WatchGuard’s ability to combine strong threat prevention with low-noise detection, giving Managed Service Providers (MSPs) a reliable and efficient way to deliver high-quality security services at scale.

In the Windows “Hermes” scenario, WatchGuard achieved comprehensive detection and flawless prevention across the evaluated adversary techniques while maintaining exceptionally low alert volume, no blocked legitimate processes, and minimal operational friction. These independently validated results reinforce WatchGuard’s commitment to predictable security outcomes that strengthen partner service delivery and drive real-world value.

“Security teams and MSPs need protection that works without slowing down their business,” said Andrew Young, chief product officer and senior vice president product management at WatchGuard Technologies. “These results prove that full protection doesn’t require more workload. With WatchGuard, you get fewer alerts, fewer manual interventions, and faster response times, which is exactly what our partners count on to deliver reliable and scalable security services.”

The MITRE ATT&CK evaluation showed that WatchGuard detected and blocked every malicious step tested, surfacing only the most actionable insights. Across two full attack paths, WatchGuard generated just three high-fidelity alerts, helping MSPs reduce noise, streamline investigations, and strengthen service delivery.

Key results from the evaluation include:

100% Attack Visibility

100% step detection across the entire evaluation 1 96% sub-step detection 2 (27/28 covered)



100% Threat Prevention

100% prevention of all malicious actions 3



Zero Operational Friction

Zero legitimate activity blocked Only three high-fidelity alerts



These outcomes demonstrate that WatchGuard delivers full attack-path visibility and dependable protection without generating alert storms, blocked false positives, or customer-impacting disruptions common with many security tools. This combination of proven security efficacy and low operational burden strongly differentiates WatchGuard in the endpoint security market.

For MSPs, the real-world benefits include stronger customer outcomes, fewer unnecessary escalations, faster response cycles, and more efficient use of analyst resources.

"We’ve relied on WatchGuard’s endpoint security for years," said Neil Holme, founder and CEO of Impact Business Technology, a WatchGuard MSP. "MITRE ER7 simply confirms what we already knew: WatchGuard turns EDR from reactive to proactive. Anything unknown is untrusted. Every alert comes with the confidence that the response has already been initiated. No guesswork. Just better protection.”

Empowered with WatchGuard’s Unified Security Platform® architecture, the MITRE ER7 performance underscores how WatchGuard enables partners to scale services while reducing complexity and increasing profitability.

For more information on WatchGuard’s performance in the MITRE ATT&CK® ER7 Evaluation, visit WatchGuard’s MITRE ER7 results page .

1 Result from MITRE Detections Evaluation for both the initial and configuration change runs in the Windows scenario

2 Result from MITRE Detections Evaluation for the run with configuration changes in the Windows scenario

3 Result from the MITRE Protection Evaluation

About WatchGuard Technologies

WatchGuard® Technologies is a global leader in unified cybersecurity, purpose-built for managed service providers. Unlike others, WatchGuard delivers Real Security for Real World environments through its Unified Security Platform®, bringing networks, endpoints, and identities together with AI and zero trust advances for strong protection that scales.

Trusted by more than 17,000 security resellers and managed service providers protecting over 250,000 companies, WatchGuard helps partners grow fast, eliminate operational drag, and deliver strong outcomes - without added vendors, consoles, or complexity.

WatchGuard is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide. Learn more at WatchGuard.com , follow WatchGuard on LinkedIn , or visit the WatchGuard CyberSecurity Hub for real-time threat insights.

WatchGuard is a registered trademark of WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. All other marks are property of their respective owners.

