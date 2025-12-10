DEADLINE ALERT for FUN, INSP, and TLX: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN)

Class Period: July 1, 2024 – November 5, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 5, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement for the Merger was negligently prepared and, as a result, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Six Flags had underinvested in its parks and operations, deferring or foregoing basic park maintenance, operational improvements, infrastructure repairs, and ride design and development for several years prior to the Merger; (2) that Six Flags needed to make millions of dollars’ worth of undisclosed capital and operational expenditures above the company’s historical cost trends in order to maintain or grow Six Flags’ share in the intensely competitive amusement park market; (3) that, due to the massive, undisclosed capital needs of Six Flags and the deleterious effects of years of chronic disinvestment by the company, the revenue, earnings, cash flow, capital and operational investments, cost reductions, balance sheet improvements, and debt reduction plans presented to investors in the Registration Statement were not reasonably achievable or rooted in facts existing at the time of the Merger; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP)

Class Period: August 6, 2024 – August 4, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 5, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) demand for Inspire V was poor, as providers had significant amounts of surplus inventory and were reluctant to transition to a new treatment; (2) Inspire failed to complete training and onboarding for “many” of its treatment center customers; failed to set up basic IT systems, including a customer approval process; failed to ensure that critical insurer claims software was properly updated to facilitate claims processing and payment; and failed to ensure that Medicare reimbursement was in place at the time of the launch; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: TLX)

Class Period: February 21, 2025 – August 28, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants materially overstated the progress Telix had made with regard to prostate cancer therapeutic candidates; (2) Defendants materially overstated the quality of Telix’s supply chain and partners; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

