Colliers partners with Google Cloud to accelerate digital and AI-powered innovation

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global diversified professional services and investment management company, Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI), today announced its partnership to innovate with Google Cloud. As a pillar of Colliers’ multi-year technology transformation strategy, the migration to Google Cloud will unlock advanced analytics and AI for new product development and integrated systems. This strategic focus on smart technologies will boost efficiency, elevate client service, and strengthen operational consistency to drive future innovation.

“Colliers is leading the way with bold, purposeful investments in technology that transform how we deliver value across the built environment. These investments align seamlessly with Google Cloud’s reliability, scalability, and world-leading AI and analytics,” says Stuart McDonald, Global Chief Information Officer at Colliers. “By working alongside one of the most innovative companies in the world and combining that with Colliers’ unique market insights and services, we’re equipping our professionals with the best tools and data to accelerate success for our clients.”

As Colliers’ primary cloud solution, Google Cloud will provide services and advice on best practices in AI adoption, data architecture, and workplace transformation, with the shared goal of innovating and opening new possibilities for the industry.

“AI is driving change across the commercial real estate sector. Our work with Colliers is about pushing the frontier of innovation by putting enterprise-ready AI in the hands of their experts,” said Toby Brown, Global Managing Director, Head of Regulated Industries at Google Cloud. “By combining Colliers’ deep market knowledge with Google’s expertise in AI, we’re creating tools that will deliver smarter, more predictive insights—giving them a real competitive edge in a dynamic market.”

Key areas and benefits include:

Accelerated product roadmap: Google Cloud’s expertise in product development and AI enables rapid delivery of future-ready tools to the market.

Google Cloud’s expertise in product development and AI enables rapid delivery of future-ready tools to the market. Service excellence: Empowering Colliers’ professionals and clients with actionable insights, predictive models and market intelligence to anticipate trends and seize opportunities with confidence.

Empowering Colliers’ professionals and clients with actionable insights, predictive models and market intelligence to anticipate trends and seize opportunities with confidence. Workplace experience: Simplifying workflows through secure, collaborative tools and automation, freeing teams to focus on strategy and client relationships.

Simplifying workflows through secure, collaborative tools and automation, freeing teams to focus on strategy and client relationships. AI-driven value: Gemini Enterprise enables automation, intelligent insights, and operational optimization across every business function.

This partnership marks a pivotal moment in Colliers’ digital transformation journey as the company continues to set new standards for operational excellence across the industry.

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms – Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management – we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture, and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fuelled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With $5.5 billion in annual revenues, a team of 24,000 professionals, and $108 billion in assets under management, Colliers remains committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, X @Colliers or LinkedIn.