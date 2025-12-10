IDB Bank Arranges $103 Million of Senior Debt Financing to Benefit a National Portfolio of Skilled Nursing Facilities

New York, NY, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDB Bank (“IDB”), a New York-based private and commercial bank, has served as co-lead arranger in a senior debt facility of $103 million to support the acquisition of a portfolio of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities with locations in Tennessee, Georgia and Missouri. The recent deal signals both the Bank’s extensive and collaborative financing capabilities, as well the growing momentum of its national Healthcare financing platform across high-opportunity domestic markets.

“This deal marks another milestone for our business, as we continue to execute on our strategic growth agenda in 2025 and beyond. This transaction continues to not only demonstrate the strength of IDB’s lending platform, but also highlights our unique ability to meet our customers’ needs by executing on larger, more complex transactions,” said Michael Palermo, National Head of Healthcare Lending.



Under Palermo’s leadership, the deal was spearheaded by June Lee, VP, Healthcare, with support from John Bertolozzi, SVP, Commercial Loan Syndications to execute the deal’s unique financing structure.

The successful financing follows several notable deals for the Bank’s National Healthcare Lending division, signaling our continued industry enthusiasm, and rounding out a very active and successful year.

Recent Healthcare Deals:

February 2025: IDB arranged $51.2 million in acquisition financing to benefit a skilled nursing portfolio based in Massachusetts. The deal was led by Michael Palermo and Michael Zerdy.

March 2025: IDB served as the sole lender to provide $28 million in acquisition financing to benefit a medical office building in St. Louis, Missouri. The deal was completed by Thomas Belli.

March 2025: IDB served as sole lender to provide $26.2 million in bridge financing to a skilled nursing facility in Pennsylvania to facilitate a near-term HUD takeout. The deal was completed by Michael Palermo and Thierry Decembre

May 2025: IDB served as Lead Arranger and provided $38.3 million in financing to facilitate a recapitalization of debt for a portfolio of assisted living and skilled nursing facilities based in Florida. The deal was led by Michael Palermo and Michael Zerdy

October 2025: IDB served as sole lender to provide $19.5 million in financing to a skilled nursing facility in Florida. The loan proceeds were used to provide a cash-out refinance. The deal was led by Michael Palermo and Michael Zerdy

