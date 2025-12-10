AMPLIFY Announces Sponsorship of the 2026 PBCJA Election Dinner

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMPLIFY, a boutique legal marketing and PR agency, is proud to announce its role as an Event Sponsor for the 2026 Palm Beach County Justice Association (PBCJA) Election Dinner. AMPLIFY’s participation as Event Sponsor reflects its broader commitment as an Annual Sponsor of PBCJA and its dedication to elevating the work of plaintiff trial lawyers.

The event will take place on Thursday, January 29, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM (EST) at The Belgrove Resort & Spa, located at 2020 Banyan Resort Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33401.

As long-standing supporters of plaintiff trial lawyers and the organizations that uplift them, AMPLIFY is honored to help celebrate the PBCJA community during one of its most significant annual gatherings. The dinner will recognize the 2025 Board of Directors, led by President Nelson Báez, and induct the 2026 Board, including incoming President Jennifer Dinetz.

“We are thrilled to support PBCJA as an annual and event sponsor.” said Matthew Hughes, Chief Brand Ambassador at AMPLIFY. “Our work is rooted in elevating trial lawyers and strengthening the institutions that protect injured people. Sponsoring this event reflects our deep commitment to advancing justice and supporting the incredible leaders who make that mission possible.”

Guests will join colleagues, friends, and leaders across the plaintiff bar to honor the accomplishments of the past year and welcome the newly elected board as PBCJA prepares for a strong start to 2026.

About AMPLIFY

AMPLIFY is a revolutionary boutique legal marketing and PR agency with one mission: to help law firms scale through story. Based in Palm Beach, New York, Miami, NY/NJ, Scottsdale, Boston, Minneapolis, and Montreal, we craft world-class narratives that build credibility and demand attention. Our work spans PR, earned and social media, powerful websites, and industry-leading video — all AI-optimized with a deep focus on how your firm will be found. For more information, visit https://www.amplifylaw.ai/ .