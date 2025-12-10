Halo Investing to Power Majarra Ecosystem, Pioneering Next-Generation Structured Products and Fixed Income in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halo Investing (Halo), a leading global financial technology platform for protective investments, today announced a landmark partnership to power the launch and operation of Majarra, an innovative new capital markets ecosystem based in ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, the Capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Leveraging Halo's underlying technology to facilitate the issuance, purchasing, and secondary liquidity of the products in partnership with leading UAE institutions, Majarra is set to transform the global market of Structured Products and Fixed Income by focusing on unparalleled efficiency, transparency, liquidity, and accessibility to these critical asset classes from the heart of the UAE's capital.

Innovations in Structured Products and Fixed Income

This collaboration will establish Majarra as an incubator for next-generation Capital Markets solutions, pioneering innovations in Abu Dhabi that aim to bring significant market advancements globally.

Shari'a-compliant Issuances: Majarra will implement a standardized framework for issuing Shari'a-compliant products designed to lower the barrier to entry and further enhance the global appeal of Islamic finance products.





Tokenization for Scale and Liquidity: The platform will utilize tokenization for the issuance and distribution of Structured Products and Fixed Income instruments. This digital enhancement is key to achieving issuance scale, increasing efficiency, and promoting enhanced liquidity for market participants globally.



Halo’s award-winning financial technology will serve as the engine for Majarra, providing the necessary digital infrastructure to connect issuers, distributors, and investors in a seamless and integrated marketplace. This centralized hub will automate many of the historically manual processes in product creation, pricing, and lifecycle management, fundamentally disrupting the traditional model for the betterment of all investors.

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, the Chairman of ADGM and of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, highlighted the vision for the financial center:

“ADGM has consistently delivered on Abu Dhabi’s vision of being the ‘Capital of Capital.’ Initiatives such as Majarra are a clear reflection of that ambition. By fostering a Capital Markets ecosystem grounded in technological innovation and global best practices, we are not only attracting leading international institutions but also ensuring Abu Dhabi remains at the forefront of financial evolution.”

Lord Michael Hintze, Founder and CEO of Deltroit Asset Management and Joint Venture Partner in Halo Investing MEA, commented on the strategic importance of the initiative:

“Majarra represents a bold step forward in financial market innovation. Its focus on building a more efficient, technology-driven capital market ecosystem powerfully underlines the importance of Abu Dhabi as a premier international financial center, focused not just on today’s markets, but on shaping the next generation of global Capital Markets.”

Jason Barsema, Co-Founder and President of Halo Investing said, "As global demand rises for accessible, next-generation Structured Products, only platforms like Majarra, built on truly advanced technology, can deliver the reliable, high-capacity experience investors are looking for in a differentiated way. At Halo, we are proud to deepen our long standing partnership with Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners – a joint venture between Mubadala Capital and Alpha Wave Global – as we launch Halo MEA. ADCP has been a highly valued partner to us since 2021, bringing exceptional connectivity across the Abu Dhabi ecosystem along with industry expertise, strategic guidance, and operational support that strengthen both Halo and the broader Majarra initiative. We look forward to building on this shared vision as we expand our presence in the region."

About Halo Investing

Founded in 2015, Halo Investing is an award-winning financial technology platform that disrupts how protective investments are used worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, with an office in Abu Dhabi (Halo Investing MEA Ltd – regulated by the FSRA), Halo is democratizing access to investment solutions, including Structured Products and Insurance, that were previously unavailable to most investors. Halo has received a growing number of honors and was recently named one of Fast Company’s Ten Most Innovative Companies. For more information, please visit: http://www.haloinvesting.com .

About Majarra

Majarra is a collaborative ecosystem established within ADGM and powered by Halo, to create an advanced, integrated, and global network for Capital Markets, with an emphasis on Islamic and alternative forms of ethical finance. Its objective is to foster transparency, centralize Fixed Income and Structured Product issuance, enhance global liquidity, and promote efficient cross-border investment by connecting financial institutions and markets on a common technological and regulatory framework.

Media Contact:

Gregory for Halo Investing

Sarah Horton

610.246.2346

HaloPR@gregoryagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8333e373-ecd9-4acf-bbe5-ee5ee4e2ac2a