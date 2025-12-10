Persephone Biosciences Announces Publication in Cell Host & Microbe Highlighting the Critical Need to Restore Bifidobacterium in the Infant Gut Microbiome

- Evidence shows infant microbiome trajectories established in the first months of life persist, shaping immune function and allergy risk into childhood -

- Targeted early-life probiotic interventions using B. infantis strains however can safely restore Bifidobacterium dominance -

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Persephone Biosciences , a pioneering biotech company focused on unlocking the potential of the microbiome to impact human health, today announced the publication of a new manuscript in Cell Host & Microbe that underscores the essential role of key Bifidobacterium species in early-life immune development and long-term health.

The publication, titled “Restoring a Gut Bifidobacterium Community in Early Infancy,” combines evidence from multiple global cohorts – including the company’s My Baby Biome study - and describes how modern infant microbiomes, particularly in industrialized countries, are increasingly deficient in beneficial Bifidobacterium, leading to widespread dysbiosis and elevated risk of noncommunicable diseases, such as allergic and autoimmune conditions.

“This important publication highlights a major, under-recognized public health challenge - that infants today are missing keystone microbes that their biology evolved to depend on,” said Stephanie Culler, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Persephone Biosciences. “Our My Baby Biome work demonstrates that Bifidobacterium are associated with reduced risk of atopic disease, suggesting that they may be one of the most powerful levers we have to promote optimal immune development and reduce the growing burden of allergic disease.”

Persephone’s My Baby Biome study is one of the largest infant microbiome studies ever conducted in the United States. Findings included that nearly a quarter of U.S. infants lack detectable Bifidobacterium altogether, including 35% of infants born by caesarian-section. Moreover, infants with high Bifidobacterium abundance demonstrated dramatically lower levels of pathobionts, more favorable immune-modulating metabolites, and significantly reduced risk of early childhood allergic disease.

Key Findings:

A healthy foundational microbiome state is defined by high abundance of Bifidobacterium - particularly Bifidobacterium breve and Bifidobacterium longum subspecies infantis - and enriched human milk oligosaccharide (HMO)-utilization genes.

Infants lacking these species frequently harbor elevated Enterobacteriaceae, Clostridiaceae, and antimicrobial-resistance genes, resulting in a dysbiotic, pro-inflammatory gut environment.

Evidence from U.S. and Finnish cohorts demonstrates that infant microbiome trajectories established in the first months of life persist, shaping immune function and allergy risk into childhood.

Modern industrialized populations show sharp declines in Bifidobacterium, with up to 24% of infants lacking the genus altogether.

Targeted early-life probiotic interventions using Bifidobacterium longum subspecies infantis strains can safely restore Bifidobacterium dominance, decrease stool pH, reduce virulence factors, and promote immune-beneficial metabolites such as indole-3-lactate.

The paper calls for public health strategies that support Bifidobacterium restoration, especially for infants delivered by C-section or exposed to antibiotics.

“Across multiple countries and diverse populations, the data consistently show that infants with a Bifidobacterium-rich microbiome experience healthier immune imprinting and lower rates of allergic disease,” said Richard A. Insel, M.D., senior author of the publication and Scientific Advisor to Persephone Biosciences. “The decline of these microbes in industrialized settings is striking - and correctable. Today’s paper outlines actionable strategies to restore these beneficial communities, including targeted probiotics, HMO-supported synbiotics, and possibly approaches that begin even before birth.”

In September, Persephone announced the launch of a daily synergistic synbiotic for infants and toddlers. The company’s synbiotic pairs Bifidobacterium probiotics (beneficial live bacteria) with specific prebiotics (the fibers that feed them), to help the gut microbiome thrive and develop to support lifelong health. The product – for infants and toddlers – was launched with a waitlist of 10,000 parents and caregivers. The launch was further bolstered in November, with the announcement of positive topline results from the ARTEMIS study of Persephone’s synbiotic, which generated encouraging clinical data on colonization and sleep improvement, after just 30 days of treatment.

About the Manuscript

The article was authored by researchers from Persephone Biosciences in collaboration with academic partners in the U.S., the Netherlands, and Finland. It provides a comprehensive framework for understanding early-infancy microbiome “foundational states,” the environmental and medical factors that shape them, and clinical approaches to reverse dysbiosis. The manuscript appears in the December 10, 2025 issue of Cell Host & Microbe and can be found here.

About Persephone Biosciences

Persephone is a pioneering biotech company reimagining infant and patient health using rigorous clinical research to unlock the potential of the gut microbiome to prevent and treat disease. Persephone is backed by notable investors including Y Combinator, Fifty Years, Susa Ventures, American Cancer Society’s BrightEdge Fund, Pioneer Fund, First Bight Ventures, Propel Bio Partners, Ocampo Capital, Mesa Verde Partners and Capita3. Our My Baby Biome study uncovered the widespread gaps in modern infant gut health. Learn more at www.persephone.bio .

