Introducing Tryst Fitness, a New Luxury Gym & Wellness Brand

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tryst Hospitality is introducing Tryst Fitness, a luxury gym and wellness brand created to bring elevated, hospitality-driven fitness to the global LGBTQ+ community. The first location will open by summer on the same block as The Tryst Puerto Vallarta. Tryst Fitness combines the sophistication of a luxury gym with the big gay energy and playful spirit of The Tryst in the heart of Zona Romántica.

“Tryst Fitness will be the most elevated gym experience in Puerto Vallarta,” said Tristan Schukraft, founder of Tryst Hospitality. “It is modern, calm, social, and beautiful. It is a gym created for our community and built to the level of luxury we want when we travel.”

Tryst Fitness spans nearly 11,000 square feet and is designed around the idea that fitness, recovery, and pleasure can exist in the same place. The gym features floor to ceiling windows that open to ocean air, an outdoor workout deck, and a rooftop lap pool. It will be the only dedicated lap pool in Puerto Vallarta. The primary training floor includes strength, cardio, and functional zones.

Members will also have access to an expansive 3,000 square foot wet area that includes a sauna, steam room, cold plunge, Turkish baths, and a full spa. Luxury amenities include Grown Alchemist products, towel service, private changing areas, and fully air-conditioned interiors.

As part of the Tryst Fitness development, the Tryst Hospitality team is upgrading infrastructure along Púlpito Street by burying utilities for the entire block and leveling the sidewalk to create a more beautiful, walkable, and pedestrian-friendly experience for the Amapas neighborhood.

Adjacent to the gym, Tryst Hospitality will open a 1,100+ square foot convenience store featuring healthy grab and go items, fresh produce, premium liquor, and everyday essentials. It will be a stylish, high quality neighborhood shop serving locals, hotel guests, and gym members.

Tryst Fitness Puerto Vallarta is scheduled to open in 2026 at Púlpito 116, Zona Romántica, Amapas, Puerto Vallarta. Guests can sign up to receive information on Founder’s Rates at trystfitness.com. Tryst Fitness plans to add additional locations in Rio de Janeiro, Fire Island Pines, and other destinations as Tryst Hospitality expands globally.

# # # # #

About Tryst Hospitality

Tryst Hospitality, spearheaded by Tristan Schukraft, is revolutionizing LGBTQ+ luxury travel and nightlife. Tryst Hotels offer luxury boutique gay hotels celebrated for their design, exceptional service, and vibrant experiences in premiere LGBTQ+ destinations like Fire Island, Rio de Janerio, Puerto Vallarta, Provincetown and San Juan. The company also owns iconic venues The Abbey in West Hollywood, Circo Nightclub in San Juan, DS Tequila in Chicago’s Northalstead neighborhood, The Crown & Anchor in Provincetown, and The Blue Whale, The Pavilion Nightclub, and more in The Pines on Fire Island. With a portfolio that includes iconic LGBTQ+ bars, restaurants, hotels, and nightclubs, alongside MISTR, a telehealth platform offering discreet, free online access to PrEP and long-term HIV care and other services for the LGBTQ+ community and Green Qween, West Hollywood’s first and only LGBTQ+ owned cannabis dispensary. Tristan Schukraft truly embodies the title of "The CEO of Everything Gay." Plan your escape to the world of Tryst Hospitality at trysthospitality.com.

