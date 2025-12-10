Atlantica Closes the Acquisition of Statkraft's Renewable Energy Platform in Canada

December 10, 2025 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure today announced it completed the previously announced acquisition of a Canadian renewable energy platform, marking an important milestone in the Company’s growth strategy in North America.

The platform includes 236 MW in operation and a 0.6 GW pipeline of renewable and storage projects and a small team of experienced employees who have joined Atlantica. This acquisition expands Atlantica’s presence in the Canadian market and strengthens its position in the broader North American renewables sector.

The operating portfolio includes a 51% stake in l’Érable, a 100 MW wind facility in Quebec, in operation since 2013, and a 136 MW wind asset in Alberta that began operations in early 2025. Both assets are backed by long-term PPAs with investment-grade counterparties, with an average remaining contract life of approximately 13 years. The platform also adds approximately 0.6 GW of solar, wind, and storage projects under development across several Canadian provinces, further strengthening Atlantica’s position in Canada.

In addition, Atlantica successfully closed the project financing of Winnifred with National Bank of Canada.

Santiago Seage, Atlantica’s CEO, said: “This transaction is a key step in our North American growth strategy. We are pleased to welcome the new team members to Atlantica. The integration of this experienced local team will complement our existing Canadian operations and enhance our capabilities to capture future growth opportunities across the region”. Santiago added: “This acquisition significantly expands our presence in a core market with attractive growth prospects.”

Atlantica previously announced in August 2025 that it had signed an agreement to acquire this platform. Following the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, the transaction has now successfully closed.

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Ltd. is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas, electric transmission, and water assets in North America, Europe, and South America (www.atlantica.com).



