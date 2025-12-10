TP in Indonesia Launches TP.ai FAB, Driving the Future of Intelligent, Human-Centered Operations

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TP (ex-Teleperformance) in Indonesia , a leader in digital business services, officially launched TP.ai FAB today at its Jakarta site in RDTX Square—marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing transformation journey. The launch showcased how human expertise and artificial intelligence (AI) converge to redefine operational excellence and enhance the customer experience across various industries.

The event brought together more than 50 leaders from various sectors, along with strategic partners and technology experts. The gathering underscored TP in Indonesia’s commitment to investing in transformative technologies that deliver measurable business outcomes for clients in banking, fintech, telecommunications, retail, and digital industries.

Investing in Intelligence That Empowers

TP.ai FAB represents TP in Indonesia’s end-to-end AI orchestration ecosystem. This advanced platform integrates analytics, generative AI, predictive modeling, automation, and human insight to improve speed, quality, and customer satisfaction in large-scale operations.

Key capabilities demonstrated during the launch included real-time sentiment analysis and intent prediction, next-best-action recommendations for telesales and collections, generative AI for knowledge and quality management, and automated workflows that enhance accuracy and responsiveness. The platform’s “human-in-the-loop” AI framework ensures all applications maintain compliance, transparency, and ethical oversight.

The initiative reflects TP’s strategic investment in building the future of intelligent operations, where agentic AI, expert talent, and intelligent tools are integrated into horizontal and vertical-specific solutions that deliver real business results. Whether through fully automated, hybrid, or human-led models, TP.ai FAB accelerates AI adoption and enables smarter, more adaptive operations at scale. This includes enabling businesses to anticipate customer needs, enhance conversion rates, optimize billing efficiency, and develop more accurate and effective future business strategies.

Insight From Industry Leaders

The launch also featured a panel discussion with industry experts, including Setiaji from the Indonesian Ministry of Health, Eri Budiono from Bank Neo Commerce, Radhi Juniantino from Grab Indonesia, Aziz Alfan Rezani from L’Oréal Indonesia, and Michael Wullur, CEO of TP in Indonesia.

The discussion centered on the crucial role of AI in delivering more personalized customer experiences and accelerating Indonesia’s digital transformation. The panelists agreed that predictive technologies, such as TP.ai FAB, will play a vital role in advancing operational excellence, responsible data use, and the ethical deployment of AI for both private companies and public institutions.

Leading the Next Frontier of AI Innovation

The launch of TP.ai FAB marks a step in advancing Indonesia from a technology adopter to a technology innovator, driving new standards for intelligent, ethical, and human-centered solutions in the region. By developing an AI orchestration platform, the company signals its ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation, ensuring that each solution it provides remains agile, ethical, and tailored to the needs of both individuals and businesses.

For TP, this investment represents more than the deployment of an advanced AI capability. It showcases a strategic evolution in how the company delivers value to its global clients. Through TP.ai FAB, TP continues to enhance its global reputation as a trusted partner in enabling organizations to scale intelligently, deliver human-centered service, and achieve data-driven results.

Michael Wullur, CEO of TP in Indonesia , stated, “Our clients are looking for partners who can scale with them, innovate responsibly, and deliver measurable outcomes. TP.ai FAB embodies that commitment—it helps organizations unlock new value, future-proof operations, and remain competitive in an increasingly digital economy.”

ABOUT TP IN INDONESIA

Teleperformance in Indonesia is part of the TP Group, a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world’s biggest brands and their customers. The Group’s comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group’s local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment.

In Indonesia, TP has been operating since 2003, with its headquarters at RDTX Square, Jakarta, and additional offices at Jogja City Mall and Sleman City Hall (Yogyakarta), Solo Grand Mall (Surakarta), and the Multilingual Hub at Lippo Mall Kuta (Bali). More than 7,800 employees work across these four cities, making TP a trusted partner in driving digital business transformation in Indonesia., visit: www.teleperformance.com

