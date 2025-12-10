Three new Bachelors of the Politecnico di Milano, delivered entirely in English, in three cities

MILAN, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First level international degree programmes in Engineering, entirely in English and with ad hoc programmes. The Politecnico di Milano will be launching three new Bachelor's programmes in English in the 2026/2027 academic year, in three cities – precisely in Milan with the Leonardo and Bovisa campuses, as well as at the Piacenza and Cremona campuses. Access to the programmes shall be via an entrance examination – TOL, TOLC-I, SAT and Cents. Knowledge of the English language is required.



The degree programmes in Engineering Science, Industrial Engineering and Process Engineering offer an innovative multidisciplinary approach to education in engineering that is compatible with the master’s degree programmes already in place for those who wish to continue their studies at the Politecnico. This initiative is in line with the Politecnico di Milano’s international calling. The University launched its first courses in English twenty years ago for Laurea Magistrale (equivalent to Master of Science) programmes. These were increased over time until all Laurea Magistrale programmes were delivered in English.



Innovative teaching methods distinguish the new degree programmes in terms of organisation, content and process. The goal is to train professionals capable of facing, at the end of the three years, increasingly complex challenges in a world that is undergoing continuous and rapid transformations, and of preparing them to be competitive in the global market. It is a strategy to consolidate the university's ranking outside Italy by creating international classes where students can also develop intercultural skills. The plan also envisages encouraging exchanges and mobility between academic and research institutions.

Milan – Bachelor in Engineering Science

Both the Leonardo and Bovisa campuses in Milan will host the Bachelor in Engineering Science. It stands apart for the strong methodological approach across the various engineering sectors, and the flexible choice of a specific area for in-depth study. First-year students will be provided with a solid common core in fundamental sciences such as mathematics, physics, chemistry and computer science, with an integrated approach to the fundamentals of engineering. Starting from the second year, in addition to completing their scientific-engineering training, students may customise their study plan with elective courses (direction). In the third year, they may select an area for in-depth study (focus) within the engineering sector closest to their interest, thus making an informed choice.



An interdisciplinary project, in partnership with companies and research centres, will complete the study path. This solution offers the opportunity to explore different areas of engineering, thus acquiring a broader overview and transversal skills. Moreover, the specialisation can be chosen during the degree programme.

Piacenza – Bachelor in Industrial Engineering

Created in synergy with local companies operating in production sectors, the Bachelor in Industrial Engineering, to be held at the Piacenza Campus, is designed to train professionals capable of managing industry as an integrated and constantly evolving system. In an area strongly focused on sectors such as logistics, mechanics, agri-food and manufacturing, the aim is to prepare engineers who are ready for the job market at the end of three years, professionals capable of collaborating with all corporate functions.



The approach will be very concrete. Each course offers a teaching part with lectures in the morning, and a practical part in the afternoon, with workshops integrated into the training course starting from the first year. Students will also have the opportunity to work on projects concerning actual cases as a result of partnerships with local companies. That is not all of it. Regarding the end-of-year project, students may choose between an in-company internship or a research project – for those who plan on continuing their studies.

Cremona – Bachelor in Process Engineering

A brand new campus, fully operational since last September, will host the Bachelor in Process Engineering at the Cremona Campus. Keen insight into the future, strongly influenced by emerging technologies such as advanced automation, Industry 4.0 and 5.0, Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence applied to industrial processes. Featuring a multidisciplinary approach between industrial engineering and information engineering, focus will be on analysis, design, optimisation and management of complex production systems in sectors such as automation, chemical, pharmaceutical and food industries, energy and environmental sustainability.



The connection with the world of production is present throughout the educational programme, starting from the first year, with seminars, visits, lab workshops, projects and case studies carried out together with local companies.

