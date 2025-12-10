Expanded Shipping from Port of Churchill to Nunavut Focus of New Agreement

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Gateway Group (AGG) and Nunavut Sealink and Supply Inc. (NSSI) have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding that establishes a framework for collaboration focused on strengthening northern supply chains for the Port of Churchill to support Nunavut’s Kivalliq region. For generations, the Port of Churchill served as Nunavut’s closest deep-water gateway for essential supplies, such as building materials, construction equipment, trucks, and a wide range of industry, personal and business goods.

“The Port of Churchill is ready to supply businesses, industry, and families in Nunavut with the goods they need, reliably and with improved service,” said Chris Avery, President & CEO, Arctic Gateway Group. “The relationship between Churchill and Nunavut was disrupted when the rail line fell into disrepair with a lack of investments, services were impacted, and trust was broken. Today, with the Hudson Bay Railway operating reliably under the stewardship of AGG’s northern and Indigenous ownership group, and the Port undergoing major upgrades, we are ready to rebuild northern connections and re-establish Churchill as the natural, northern gateway for the Kivalliq region of Nunavut and beyond.”

Under the agreement, AGG and NSSI will work together to strengthen multimodal supply chains, including rail, port, and sealift, and jointly explore the launch of a Churchill-origin sealift as early as 2026. For NSSI, the agreement represents a coordinated effort to assess opportunities within the Churchill Corridor that align with shared commitments to dependable northern resupply for Nunavummiut.

“Nunavut has a long history with Churchill, and our shareholders know the value this route once delivered to communities across the Kivalliq,” said David Kakuktinniq, board member of NSSI. “NSSI believes it is important to pursue options that could enhance northern shipping flexibility and contribute to the Port of Churchill’s revival. This agreement positions us to collaboratively assess the corridor, explore ways to potentially expand northern shipping options, and consider how Inuit-led resupply approaches can best support the long-term needs of families and businesses in the territory.”

NSSI, which is an Inuit-owned company representing all three regions of Nunavut, brings decades of Arctic sealift expertise and a fleet of ice-class vessels serving communities from the Kitikmeot to the Qikiqtaaluk. Under the MOU, NSSI is recognized as AGG’s preferred carrier for sealift opportunities originating from Churchill.

This agreement is made possible because of the major work AGG has undertaken to upgrade the Hudson Bay Railway and improve reliability. At the same time, AGG is advancing a multi-year modernization of the Port of Churchill, expanding its ability to handle diverse cargo and increasing efficiency for northern supply. Together, these improvements make possible the revival of Churchill’s historic role as Nunavut’s logistics hub.

The agreement aligns with Canada’s national goals under the Arctic and Northern Policy Framework, including strengthened sovereignty, resilient Arctic supply chains, Indigenous economic participation, and modern infrastructure.

A Joint Steering Committee will guide implementation, advancing work on:

Coordinated rail, port, and sealift operations

Infrastructure and cargo-handling improvements at the Port of Churchill

Business development supporting Nunavut communities and regional industry

Proposals for public and private co-investment in Arctic corridor infrastructure

“As Canada looks to strengthen its northern trade routes, Churchill is uniquely positioned,” added Avery. “This agreement with NSSI is about restoring a vital relationship between regions that have always supported one another, done in a way that ensures any investments directly benefit Nunavummiut, strengthen the northern economy, and continue to build up the Port of Churchill.”

About Arctic Gateway Group

The Arctic Gateway Group is a proudly Indigenous- and community-owned Manitoba company that owns and operates the Port of Churchill, Canada’s only Arctic seaport serviced by rail, as well as the Hudson Bay Railway, operating from The Pas to Churchill. Together this northern infrastructure forms the nexus of Canada’s Arctic Trade Corridor, providing a reliable and efficient route for Canadian resources to access world markets.

About Nunavut Sealink & Supply Inc

A partnership built on common sense. NSSI is an Inuit majority-owned company based in Iqaluit, delivering essential sealift services to Nunavut communities. NSSI transports general cargo and fuel, driving economic development and local capacity building. With a versatile fleet and deep Arctic expertise, NSSI is the trusted maritime operator that connects and supports the North — serving its people, its growth, and its future. We aspire to strengthen northern communities and industries through reliability, respect, and resilience — ensuring that the Arctic remains connected, supplied, and prosperous.