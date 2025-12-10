Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Common Quarterly Dividend, and Confirms Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per common share and OP Unit payable on January 22, 2026 to holders of record on January 7, 2026. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $0.32 per common share.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast

We expect to release our fourth quarter earnings after market close on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, and we expect to host our fourth quarter conference call on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call by phone, please visit this link here, and you will be provided with dial-in details. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.brandywinerealty.com.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in Philadelphia, PA and Austin, TX. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 120 properties and 18.9 million square feet as of September 30, 2025. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together. For more information, please visit www.brandywinerealty.com.

Company / Investor Contact:

Tom Wirth

EVP & CFO

610-832-7434

tom.wirth@bdnreit.com