RentStac (RNS) Presale Surpasses $1.5 Million as Investor Demand for Real-Estate Tokenization Accelerates.

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







RentStac (RNS), an emerging platform in the real-estate tokenization sector, announced today that its ongoing presale has surpassed $1.5 million in early commitments, reflecting growing global interest in asset-backed digital ownership. As real-world asset (RWA) tokenization gains momentum across financial markets, RentStac is positioning itself as a gateway for investors seeking accessible and transparent exposure to income-producing real estate.

Strong Presale Momentum Signals Investor Confidence

The milestone marks a significant moment for RentStac, which offers early participants access to the RNS token at a presale price of $0.025.

This early traction highlights rising demand for blockchain-verified fractional ownership. This model enables investors to participate in rental-property income streams without the traditional barriers of high capital requirements, extensive paperwork, or long holding periods.

“Surpassing the $1.5 million mark this early in our presale demonstrates strong confidence in both our mission and the broader shift toward real-world asset tokenization,” said a RentStac spokesperson. “Investors increasingly want exposure to stable, income-backed assets, and we believe tokenized real estate will play a meaningful role in meeting that demand.”

A New Model for Real-Estate Access Through Tokenization

RentStac converts professionally managed rental properties into digital, fractionalized ownership units backed by Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs).

According to RentStac.com, this structure provides:

Fractional ownership of income-generating real estate

of income-generating real estate SPV-based legal protection for property holdings

for property holdings On-chain documentation of ownership and yield rights

of ownership and yield rights Automated rental-income distribution to token holders

This model allows global investors to gain exposure to tangible assets without navigating the operational, legal, or managerial complexities of traditional investments. Additionally, tokenization offers liquidity, enabling investors to buy or sell digital ownership interests far more easily than physical real-estate shares.

Why Demand for RWA Is Accelerating

The real-world asset sector has expanded rapidly as investors seek more predictable yield structures and tangible asset backing amid volatile crypto cycles.

Industry research suggests that RWA-based products may become a cornerstone of the next phase of digital-asset adoption, supported by improving regulatory clarity, institutional interest, and maturing blockchain infrastructure.

RentStac’s presale growth reflects several key market drivers:

Rising interest in income-generating digital assets

Increasing familiarity with fractional investment models

Demand for transparent, auditable ownership structures

Growing preference for assets with real-world utility

By bridging traditional property markets with blockchain capabilities, RentStac offers a model aligned with the broader shift toward asset-backed digital finance.







Security and Transparency at the Core of the Ecosystem

RentStac reports that its smart-contract code achieved a 92.48% score on SolidityScan, with a full audit currently underway.

The platform emphasizes:

Smart-contract automation for yield distribution

for yield distribution Clear SPV documentation for legal integrity

for legal integrity Institutional-grade property management practices

Transparent reporting on asset performance and ownership

These measures aim to instill confidence in both the underlying assets and the digital framework supporting them.

“Our goal is to ensure that every aspect of the RentStac ecosystem, from property management to smart-contract design, meets the standards expected by modern investors,” the spokesperson added. “Security, transparency, and accessibility are central to that mission.”

Making Real-Estate Income More Accessible and Flexible

Traditional real estate investment often limits participation due to high entry costs, complex administrative requirements, and restricted liquidity.

RentStac’s tokenized model offers advantages, including:

Lower minimum capital requirements

Liquidity via token tradability

No hands-on property management

Exposure to diversified income-producing properties

This hybrid approach offers a more flexible alternative for individuals seeking stable, yield-based opportunities without the constraints of physical real estate ownership.

Outlook: Expanding the Tokenized Property Landscape

As the RWA sector continues to gain global traction, RentStac plans to expand its property portfolio, enhance compliance frameworks, and introduce new investor tools designed to support long-term growth. The company aims to contribute to the broader adoption of tokenized real-estate models that blend traditional asset stability with blockchain-enabled accessibility.

About RentStac

RentStac (RNS) is a real estate tokenization platform that enables fractional ownership of rental properties through SPV-backed digital assets. The ecosystem focuses on transparent yield distribution, blockchain-verifiable ownership, and accessible investment opportunities that bridge traditional real estate with decentralized finance.

More information:

Website: https://rentstac.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/RentStac

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you conduct due diligence, including consulting a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrencies and securities.