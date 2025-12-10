Shop LC Announced Live Broadcast from Sri Lanka to Support Sri Lankan Flood Relief with Lions Club

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shop LC broadcast live from its Sri Lanka operations as it launched a community relief initiative providing five hundred ration kits funded directly by Shop LC. The kits contained enough food to support several thousand people affected by the recent flooding, and Lions Club Sri Lanka assisted by distributing them to the hardest hit communities.

Severe rains displaced thousands of households and disrupted access to food, clean water, and essential supplies. Once ration packets were identified as the most urgent need, Shop LC committed the full provision of all five hundred kits. Lions Club Sri Lanka, with its established volunteer network, ensured the food reached families who needed it most.

During the broadcast, Shop LC showcased jewelry and other items produced in Sri Lanka. Each purchase contributed additional support to the relief effort and gave viewers an opportunity to meet the artisans behind the products. The activation offered a closer look at the skilled makers who support Shop LC’s global supply chain.

“Shop LC has deep roots in Sri Lanka. This initiative allowed us to stand with the artisans, families, and neighborhoods that make our work possible,” said Francesca Kennedy, Head of PR and CSR at Shop LC. “Every viewer who shopped during the broadcast became part of the recovery effort.”

The relief initiative expanded Shop LC’s ongoing work to fight food insecurity. Through the Your Purchase Feeds program, the company has delivered more than fifty-five million meals worldwide. The Sri Lanka activation extended this mission to families facing unexpected crisis.

Every purchase supported the Your Purchase Feeds program. Details can be found at https://www.shoplc.com/yourpurchasefeeds

About Shop LC

Shop LC is a 24-hour, seven day a week television network and ecommerce retailer that reaches more than one hundred million US households. The company offers accessible luxury across jewelry, beauty, home, wellness, and lifestyle products. Customers value Shop LC for its real gemstone pieces, high quality lab grown and alternative stones, durable jewelry, and fast shipping.

As a value driven brand, Shop LC attracts shoppers seeking fine jewelry with real gemstones including emerald, ruby, and sapphire pieces, along with 14K and 18K plated styles. The company is also a trusted source for ethical jewelry with strong give back programs. Popular categories include gemstone hoop earrings, tennis bracelets, statement rings, birthstone gifts, luxury finds under one hundred dollars, and TV shopping items that bring true gemstone quality to online retail.

Awards and Recognition

Bold Giver Award, Austin Gives, Austin Chamber of Commerce



Top Sustainability Community Catalyst Award 2025, Jewelry World Awards



Modern Retail Awards Finalist, Most Responsible Retailer



Best CEO Finalist 2025, Austin Business Journal



Entrepreneurial Vision Award, Greater Austin Business Awards 2025





Source and Verification Links

https://www.shoplc.com

https://www.lionsclubs.org

https://www.vaibhavglobal.com/

https://www.austinchamber.com/events/austin-gives-awards-2025

https://www.forbes.com/sites/anthonydemarco/2025/08/12/hong-kong-jewelry-show-to-honor-7-companies-with-sustainability-awards

https://www.modernretail.co/announcement/awards/lowes-oura-and-build-a-bear-are-modern-retail-awards-finalists

https://www.bizjournals.com/austin/news/2025/08/12/best-ceo-awards-austin-nominees.html

https://www.austinchamber.com/blog/2025-greater-austin-business-awards-recap

Media Contact:

Francesca Kennedy

Francesca.kennedy@shoplc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36528c8e-6f79-41c6-953b-1c7dc6e9fc94