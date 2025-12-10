Dolca Slim Introduces America’s First Prebiotic Cane Sugar: A Healthier Way to Sweeten Without Changing Taste

Los Angeles, California, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunry King Vartanian immigrated to the United States at age 22 with no family, no friends, and no English-speaking ability. Raised in a low-income household overseas, he built his company entirely from the ground up. He says that his early struggles shaped his commitment to honesty, quality, and innovation.





Hunry King Vartanian, founder of Dolca Sugar, leading the development of healthier cane-sugar innovations.

“I didn’t come from money or connections,” King says. “I built Dolca so families like mine — everyday people — can have healthier choices that don’t feel complicated.”

A First-of-Its-Kind Sweetener

Dolca Slim blends 75% real cane sugar with 25% natural prebiotic inulin fiber, creating a sweetener that tastes identical to sugar, measures 1:1 in all recipes, supports gut health, helps slow sugar absorption, and contains roughly 20% fewer calories. Unlike zero-calorie sweeteners that often include maltodextrin, erythritol, or chemical additives, Dolca Slim is made with only two clean, recognizable ingredients: real cane sugar and natural prebiotic fiber.

Meeting a Growing Consumer Need

Families have become increasingly frustrated with zero-calorie sweeteners that cause bloating, cravings, aftertaste, or rely on ultra-processed ingredients. Dolca Slim offers a transparent, natural alternative.

“People are done with fake sweeteners pretending to be healthy,” King says. “Dolca Slim lets you sweeten the same way you always have — just smarter.”

Expanding a New Category

Dolca is also launching a full suite of better-for-you sweeteners, including:

Dolca Organic Slim — organic cane sugar + organic chicory fiber

— organic cane sugar + organic chicory fiber Dolca Panela — 100% natural unrefined cane sugar

— 100% natural unrefined cane sugar Dolca Advanced Slim — 50% cane sugar + 25% allulose + 25% inulin (currently in development)

— 50% cane sugar + 25% allulose + 25% inulin (currently in development) Dolca Turbinado Slim — turbinado sugar + prebiotic fiber (set to launch soon)

These innovations aim to redefine a $12-billion sugar category by creating the first mainstream functional sugar segment.

About Dolca

Dolca is a health-forward sweetener brand built around clean ingredients, natural fibers, and uncompromised taste. The mission is simple: make healthier sweetness accessible to every household.





Dolca’s product lineup: Panela Cane Sugar and two prebiotic cane sugars formulated for healthier, everyday use.

