Credit Acceptance Honored for the 11th Time as a Best Place to Work in IT by Computerworld

Southfield, Michigan, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named one of the Best Places to Work in IT by Computerworld for the 11th year. Credit Acceptance ranked #2 among midsize companies, up six spots from last year. This award recognizes companies with comprehensive tech-led strategies that foster an inclusive, supportive, and growth-oriented workplace.

“This year, our Engineering team led meaningful, transformative change. We made major progress modernizing our foundational technologies and integrating AI to better support our customers and team members,” said Ravi Mohan, Chief Technology Officer. “By strengthening our core platforms, expanding automation, and bringing new ideas to life, we’re delivering value faster, improving the experience for those we serve, and fueling business growth in service of our mission to make vehicle ownership possible for everyone.”

These advancements resulted in significant gains in the reliability, speed, and overall performance of our technology. We boosted system stability to ensure our tools are ready when customers need them and introduced AI capabilities that streamline support and reduce time spent on routine tasks. Through close collaboration across teams, we also launched new digital platforms and piloted innovative solutions that simplify work and enhance service. Together, these improvements are helping us deliver a faster, more seamless experience for everyone.

This is the twelfth workplace award we have received this year, including reaching #34 on Fortune’s 2025 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, #2 on the 2025 Top Workplaces USA list, #4 on the 2025 Top Workplaces in Financial Services list, #44 on the PEOPLE Magazine’s 100 Companies That Care® list, #1 on the 2025 Top Workplaces for Remote Work list, and #11 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Women™ list.

About Credit Acceptance

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles, or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.