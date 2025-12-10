Dynagas LNG Partners LP Announces New $10 Million Common Unit Repurchase Program

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (NYSE: DLNG), an owner of liquefied natural gas carriers, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a new program under which the Partnership may, from time to time, repurchase up to an aggregate of $10 million of its outstanding common units through November 24, 2026 (the “Program”). The Program replaces the Partnership’s prior common unit repurchase program, which expired on November 21, 2025.

Repurchases of common units under the Program may be made, from time to time, in privately negotiated transactions, in open market transactions, or by other means, including through trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b-18 and/or Rule 10b5-1 of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The amount and timing of any repurchases made under the Program will be in the sole discretion of the Partnership’s management team, and will depend on a variety of factors, including legal requirements, market conditions, other investment opportunities, available liquidity, and the prevailing market price of the common units. The Program does not obligate the Partnership to repurchase any dollar amount or number of common units, and the Program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Partnership’s discretion.

About Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Dynagas LNG Partners LP. (NYSE: DLNG) is a master limited partnership that owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers employed on multi-year charters. The Partnership’s current fleet consists of six LNG carriers, with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Contact Information:

Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Attention: Michael Gregos

Tel. +30 210 8917960

Email: management@dynagaspartners.com

Investor Relations / Financial Media:

Nicolas Bornozis

Markella Kara

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540

New York, NY 10169

Tel. (212) 661-7566

E-mail: dynagas@capitallink.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Partnership desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not intended to give any assurance as to future results and should not be relied upon.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions and estimates, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, examination by the Partnership’s management of historical operating trends, data contained in its records and other data available from third parties. Although the Partnership believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Partnership’s control, the Partnership cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Partnership’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed, expressed or implied, in the forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, the strength of world economies and currency fluctuations, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates, ownership days, and vessel values, changes in supply of and demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping capacity, changes in the Partnership’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Partnership’s vessels, the early termination of Partnership’s charters and the Partnership’s inability to replace assets and/or long-term contracts, the availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental laws, rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, economic, regulatory, political and governmental conditions that affect the shipping and the LNG industry, potential liability from pending or future litigation, and potential costs due to environmental damage and vessel collisions, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political events, or international hostilities, geopolitical events including ongoing conflicts and hostilities in the Middle East and other regions throughout the world and the global response to such conflicts and hostilities, changes in tariffs, trade barriers, including recently imposed tariffs by the U.S. and the effects of retaliatory tariffs and countermeasures from affected countries, the effect of applicable sanctions and embargos; vessel breakdowns, instances of off-hires, the length and severity of epidemics and pandemics, the impact of public health threats and outbreaks of other highly communicable diseases, the amount of cash available for distribution, and other important factors, including those the Partnership describes from time to time in the reports it files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Please see the Partnership’s filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Partnership undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable laws. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Partnership to predict all of these factors which may adversely affect its results. Further, the Partnership cannot assess the effect of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. If one of more forward-looking statements are updated, no inference should be drawn that additional updates will be made with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.