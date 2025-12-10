BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

GREAT NECK, New York, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT APARTMENTS CORP. (NYSE: BRT) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable January 6, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 22, 2025. The Company estimates that for federal income tax purposes, all of this dividend will be included in 2026 taxable income and that all of the dividends paid in 2025 will be treated as a return of capital.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 10, 2025, BRT owns or has interests in 31 multi-family properties with 8,311 units in 11 states and has preferred equity investments in two multi-family properties. For additional information on BRT’s operations, activities and properties, please visit its website at www.brtapartments.com.

