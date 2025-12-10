ABITS Group maintains growth momentum in its third quarter of 2025

Hong Kong, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTS), a new generation digital center with inhouse bitcoin mining operations, today announced its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 which reflect continued solid progress at both its sites in Tennessee.

Highlights of the Quarter

 Total revenue reached $1.61 million in Duff, Tennessee, representing a 27.5% increase compared to the same period last year. Profit of this self-owned mining operation was $0.76 million, up from $ 0.39 million in Q3 2024.
 There was a modest profit contribution of $0.43 million from the Mendenhall hosting facility in Memphis
 Operating profit from operations, before accounting for depreciation and group overheads totalled $1.19 million, an increase of 207.1% over the comparative period last year.
 Loss before taxation narrowed to $0.29 million from a loss of $0.66 million in the comparable period last year.
   

Management Commentary

The results reflect the operational efficiencies at its main plant in Duff and the favorable bitcoin prices throughout the third quarter. While electricity costs were in line with expectations, there was a significant saving in the water bills as a result of the investment in the two water wells in an earlier period. Total output from this self-owned mine was 13.61 bitcoins.

The contribution from the joint-venture with Mendenhall LLC in Memphis was affected by a higher electricity consumption at peak-rate hours, which Management is reviewing and taking appropriate action.

Outlook

Looking ahead, we expect continuing improvement in Memphis while the Duff mine performs at its optimal level as the operations mature. Much will also depend on bitcoin prices which have faltered in the last quarter of 2025 but should be sustainable at the current level. The Company believes it has established a solid base for its operations as it seeks other opportunities in the United States.


The Company is a foreign private filer (FPI) and is not required to file quarterly reports. The following abridged results are not required to be audited or reviewed by the Company’s independent accountants.

ABITS GROUP INC
CONSOLIIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS Q3-2025

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

  Note As of
September 30 2025		  As of
December 31 2024		 
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalents    94,132   1,118,929 
Other receivables and prepayments 2  494,370   558,707 
Total current assets    588,502   1,677,636 
Digital assets 1  2,485,585   257,753 
Property, equipment and vehicles    9,961,428   9,435,908 
TOTAL ASSETS   13,035,515  $11,371,297 
           
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity          
Other payables and accruals 4  1,057,174   990,346 
Loan 3  2,250,000   0 
Total liabilities   $3,307,174  $990,346 
           
Shareholders’ equity          
Preferred stock    5,050   5,050 
Common stock    35,554   35,554 
Additional paid-in capital    89,290,193   89,290,193 
Accumulated deficit    (79,460,192)  (78,803,383)
Accumulated other comprehensive income    (142,264)  (146,463)
Total shareholders’ equity   $9,728,341  $10,380,951 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $13,035,515  $11,371,297 


UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

    Q3-2025  Q3-2024 
Revenue 5 $1,611,515  $1,263,700 
Direct costs of revenue 6  (852,152)  (876,391)
Profit of self-owned mining operation    759,363   387,309 
Share of profit from hosting joint-venture 7  429,832   0 
Profit from operations    1,189,195   387,309 
General and administrative expenses    (440,968)  (341,981)
Depreciation    (955,142)  (675,101)
Changes in fair value of digital assets    9,679   (31,980)
Loss before interest    (197,237)  (661,753)
Interest 3  (90,000)  0 
Loss before taxation    (287,237)  (661,753)


Note

1 Digital Assets

  As of
September 30 2025		  As of
December 31 2024		 
BTC at beginning  257,753   693,389 
Mining output  5,753,074   6,570,519 
Exchanged for cash  (4,063,905)  (7,541,270)
Fair value changes  460,146   523,498 
BTC at period end  2,407,068   246,136 
USDT at period end  78,517   11,617 
Total  2,485,585   257,753 


2 Other receivables and prepayments

  As of
September 30 2025		  As of
December 31 2024		 
Utility deposit  480,000   375,000 
Other sundry deposits  14,370   23,707 
Deposit for the purchase of miners  0   160,000 
Total  494,370   558,707 


3 Loan

This loan of $3,000,000 was taken in April 2025 to finance the acquisition of mining equipment for the hosting facility in Memphis. The loan carries a simple interest of 12% per annum and is repayable in equal installments over a period of 2 years. It is secured on all the Company’s assets at its mining facility in Duff, Tennessee. The interest is $30,000 per month.

4 Other payables and accruals

  As of
September 30 2025		  As of
December 31 2024		 
Staff salaries and other benefits  62,605   62,036 
Electricity  217,520   403,250 
Water  40,358   0 
Tax  29,570   55,306 
Hosting fee  262,004   0 
Others  445,117   469,754 
Total  1,057,174   990,346 


5 Revenue

  Q3-2025  Q3-2024 
Mining output from Duff  1,532,998   1,195,906 
Hosting income  78,517   67,794 
Total  1,611,515   1,263,700 


6 Direct costs of revenue

  Q3-2025  Q3-2024 
Electricity  674,655   582,715 
Water  76,617   196,544 
Site wages  100,880   97,132 
Total  852,152   876,391 


7 Share of profit from joint-venture

In accordance with the hosting agreement signed with Mendenhall LLC in February 2025, the share of profit due to Abit USA is 66.5%. The profit of the joint-venture is calculated based on the mining income after deducting electricity costs and the operations and maintenance costs of the facility. For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, this share is $429,832.

About ABITS Group Inc.

ABITS GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: ABTS) a BVI-incorporated company, operates a new generation data center in Tennessee through its U.S. subsidiary, Abit USA, Inc., which has self-mining bitcoin operations and colocation hosting services.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

For further information, please contact:

Abits Group Inc
Investor Relations
ir@abitgrp.com


