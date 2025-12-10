Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of $5.04 Million Public Offering for Its Client Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TWG)

New York, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of a best-efforts public offering (the “Offering”) of approximately $5.04 million for its client Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TWG) (the “Company”), a leading supplier of premium-class sturgeon caviar and fine winery products.

The Offering is comprised of 720,000 units (each a "Unit"), consisting of one Class A ordinary share of the Company, par value $0.009 per share (the “Class A Ordinary Shares”), one Series A Class A Warrant (the “Series A Class A Warrant”) and one Series B Class A Warrant (the “Series B Class A Warrant” and collectively with the Series A Class A Warrants, the “Class A Warrants”), at a public offering price of $7.00 per Unit. The Class A Warrants with an exercise price of $7.00 per Class A Ordinary Share, will be immediately exercisable following issuance. The Series A Class A Warrants will expire on the five-year anniversary of the original issuance date. The Series B Class A Warrants will expire on the eighteen-month anniversary of the original issuance date.

The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company were approximately $5.04 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company and excluding the exercise of any warrant offered. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Univest Securities, LLC acted as the exclusive placement agent of the Offering.

The securities described above were offered by the Company pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-290351), as amended, previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 18, 2025. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, by contacting Univest Securities, LLC at info@univest.us, by standard mail to 75 Rockefeller Plaza, Suite 18C, New York, NY 10019, or by calling +1 (212) 343-8888.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About Top Wealth Group Holding Limited

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, and all of its operations are carried out by its operating subsidiary in Hong Kong, Top Wealth Group (International) Limited. The Company specializes in supplying premium-class sturgeon caviar, and its caviar and caviar products are endorsed with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (“CITES”) permits. The Company supplies caviar to its customers under its customer’s brand labels (i.e. private labeling), and the Company also sells the caviar product under the Company’s caviar brand, “Imperial Cristal Caviar”, which has continuously achieved tremendous sales growth since its launch in the market.

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally, including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, and wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-added service and focuses on building long-term relationships with its clients. As a prominent name on Wall Street, Univest has successfully raised over $1.7 billion in capital for issuers across the globe since 2019 and has completed approximately 100 transactions spanning a wide array of investment banking services in various industries, including technology, life sciences, industrial, consumer goods, etc. For more information, please visit: www.univest.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Univest Securities LLC and the Company undertake no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

