CEDARst and Kayne Anderson Expand Chicago Multifamily Portfolio With Acquisition of 47-Story Residential Tower

CEDARst Companies has outlined the expansion of its Chicago portfolio through the acquisition of a 47-story residential tower in partnership with Kayne Anderson Real Estate. The transaction reflects the firm's emphasis on long-term neighborhood investment, design-forward multifamily living, and disciplined institutional capital partnerships—priorities that have shaped CEDARst's national growth strategy.

The acquisition, highlighted in industry coverage, showcases CEDARst's continued focus on transformative residential projects across major urban markets. The tower reinforces CEDARst's commitment to high-quality, experiential multifamily communities supported by operational and design standards that align with today's resident expectations.

Alex Samoylovich, Will Murphy, and Mark Heffron, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of CEDARst Companies, have been emphasizing the importance of strategic scale, resilient markets, and thoughtful urban integration across the firm's portfolio, collectively stating, "This asset underscores our longstanding belief in Chicago as a modern, globally connected residential market. The building aligns with our approach to design, operations, and capital structure, while furthering our mission to deliver communities that remain compelling for decades."

CEDARst Companies has been recognized for its vertically integrated platform, national development pipeline, and reputation as one of Chicago's most prolific and respected adaptive reuse and multifamily developers. The firm's projects frequently anchor revitalization efforts, bringing new residential energy, amenity-driven environments, and elevated design to urban corridors that benefit from catalytic reinvestment.

The new tower addition strengthens CEDARst's Chicago presence at a moment when modern renters are prioritizing experiential living, amenity sophistication, and seamless property operations. The company's combined ecosystem—including CEDARst's development arm, ProperXPM's national management platform, and Livly's resident-experience operating system—allows the firm to integrate operations, technology, and service across large-scale assets.

Industry analysts have noted that Chicago continues to display sustained demand for high-quality multifamily residences, particularly in walkable, transit-accessible corridors with strong employment nodes. The tower's location and design profile support renter preferences identified across national multifamily trend reports, including contemporary layouts, amenities for remote and hybrid work, and elevated interior and common-area design.

CEDARst's ongoing expansion is supported by its experience delivering more than $4 billion in multifamily and mixed-use developments across major U.S. metros, with a portfolio exceeding 7,500 units. The partnership with Kayne Anderson Real Estate reinforces the firm's ability to execute large-scale transactions alongside institutional capital partners who value long-term strategy, disciplined underwriting, and design-forward execution.

"This acquisition advances the type of assets where operational efficiency, strong demographics, and design integrity work together. Our team is focused on environments that create value for residents, stakeholders, and the neighborhoods we serve." said Alex Samoylovich, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at CEDARst Companies.

Kayne Anderson Real Estate's involvement highlights continued institutional confidence in Chicago's multifamily fundamentals. The partnership's shared strategy centers on curated residential experiences, data-informed operations, and long-term investment horizons.

As CEDARst continues to scale its portfolio, Alex Samoylovich, co-founder and managing partner at CEDARst Companies has described the firm's approach as rooted in design, community, and innovation. He went on to say, "We have always believed in creating housing that reflects the way people want to live—spaces that are functional, experiential, and thoughtfully integrated with their neighborhoods. This tower represents the type of project where we can bring that vision to life at an impactful scale."

The acquisition complements CEDARst's pipeline of projects across Chicago, San Diego, Portland, Minneapolis, and Cleveland, reinforcing the firm's ongoing focus on high-quality multifamily development supported by modern operating systems and forward-looking design.

"Chicago has always been a defining market for us, and this acquisition reinforces our continued commitment to thoughtful, long-term investment. Our focus is delivering communities that combine design, operations, and service in ways that truly enhance how residents experience urban living." concluded Alex Samoylovich, Will Murphy, and Mark Heffron, Co-Founders of CEDARst Companies.

The Chicago multifamily market has continued to exhibit strong absorption, stable occupancy, and sustained renter demand for Class A and design-forward product. High-rise assets in key urban corridors remain competitive due to their proximity to employment hubs, lakefront amenities, cultural institutions, and mass transit.

Industry analysis—including coverage from AltsWire and leading real estate research platforms—indicate that institutional investors are continuing to view Chicago as a durable, long-term market supported by diverse economic drivers. High-rise developments with integrated amenities, efficient floor plans, and modern tech-enabled operations remain especially well positioned to meet renter expectations for flexibility, connectivity, and lifestyle-oriented living.

About CEDARst Companies

CEDARst Companies, co-founded by Alex Samoylovich, Will Murphy, and Mark Heffron, is a national multifamily real estate developer and operator with active projects across major U.S. markets. The firm has developed and acquired more than 10,000 residential units, representing over $4 billion in total asset value. CEDARst specializes in design-driven multifamily communities, adaptive reuse, urban infill, and long-term neighborhood investment. Learn more at www.cedarst.com.

