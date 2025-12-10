Ovanti Teases US Launch of Flote: A Credit Score Agnostic Alternative to Buy Now Pay Later

DENVER, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovanti US Inc, a subsidiary of Ovanti Limited (ASX: OVT), announced the upcoming United States launch of Flote. Flote uses verified income and real cashflow insights rather than credit scores to determine eligibility for deferred payments.

Flote allows shoppers to pay over time with no interest, no hidden fees and no revolving balances. The product is built for debit first households who are typically left without safe flexibility at checkout because financial identity has been reduced to a number.

Millions of Americans rely on high cost payday loans because there are few alternatives that support everyday needs responsibly. Flote gives consumers a structured way to manage short-term expenses aligned with how they actually earn and spend.

"What sets us apart from the big players who say that they’re trying to solve this problem is that we don’t care about your credit score. We want to make it possible to make purchases for important moments and necessities," says Peter Maher, CEO.

Key features include:

Eligibility based on verified income

No interest and no penalty fees

Designed for everyday purchases and debit-first households

Strong identity and fraud controls supported by open banking

Merchant benefits including conversion growth and access to new customers





A leadership team deeply experienced in the future of payments

Flote is developed by a team with experience building some of the most trusted and innovative financial products in the world.

Peter Maher, CEO

Maher has spent more than fifteen years commercializing responsible fintech products. His leadership at ZIP Co and Capital One included building and scaling consumer offerings that expanded access for millions. He is driven by a belief in fair and modern financial access.

Jacek Serafinski, SVP Product and Engineering

Serafinski has led high performance product and engineering organizations across global platforms including Block’s Afterpay and Atlassian. His focus is on delivering speed, reliability and trust at scale.

Barbara Badelt Ford, SVP Commercial

Badelt Ford has built commercial strategies for leading payments firms including Adyen and Nuvei. She specializes in partnerships that elevate customer experience and unlock merchant growth.

Daniel Crisologo, SVP Merchant Operations

Crisologo has led operational programs for large scale retail and ecommerce environments at Nordstrom, eBay and T-Mobile. He brings deep understanding of integrations, logistics and end-to-end customer success.

Rah Chalmers, Director of Strategic Initiatives

Chalmers has driven strategic execution and compliance initiatives at Enterprise Holdings, Moov and Socure. Her work centers on operational excellence and anti-fraud delivery.

Bruce Brenkus, SVP Risk

Brenkus is a veteran in risk analytics, fraud prevention and responsible lending. He previously held leadership roles at PayPal, Kabbage and Wells Fargo, ensuring safe and durable growth for consumers and partners.

Zac Hunter, SVP Marketing and Communications

Hunter is a growth and reputation leader for category challengers. His experience includes supporting innovation at Capital One, Banijay Americas and multiple venture-backed tech brands.

Availability

Flote will begin rolling out through select merchant partners before expanding nationwide in 2026. Early access signups for consumers and merchants are available at Flote.com.

About Ovanti