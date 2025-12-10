MOONLAKE CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In MoonLake (MLTX) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (“MoonLake” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MLTX) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired MoonLake Immunotherapeutics common stock between March 10, 2024 through September 29, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 15, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The suit alleges that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics misled investors about its sole drug candidate, sonelokimab (SLK), which was promoted as superior to competing monoclonal antibodies. The complaint claims MoonLake and its executives repeatedly touted SLK’s Nanobody structure as providing unique clinical advantages, while failing to disclose that it targeted the same molecules as UCB’s BIMZELX and offered no proven superiority. On September 28, 2025, MoonLake announced Phase 3 results showing SLK failed to match BIMZELX’s efficacy, which analysts called a “disastrous result.” Following the news, MoonLake’s stock collapsed nearly 90%, causing significant losses for investors.



On September 29, 2025, before the market opened, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics filed with the SEC a current report on Form 8-K. Attached to the current report was a press release which stated that, in MoonLake’s VELA-2 trial, “intercurrent events in the higher-than-expected placebo arm precluded the study from achieving statistical significance in the week 16 primary endpoint using the composite strategy[.]”



On this news, MoonLake stock plummeted 89.9% on September 29, 2025.



