Central government agencies speak highly of Hong Kong LegCo election, extend congratulations to the elected

Beijing, China, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the results of the election of the eighth-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) were unveiled early on Monday, several central government agencies on the Hong Kong affairs extended congratulations to the LegCo members elected.

A spokesperson from the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council said the election is an important achievement of milestone significance in further consolidating and developing high-quality democracy that aligns with the "One Country, Two Systems" principle, complies with the Constitution and the Basic Law, and suits Hong Kong's actual circumstances.

The election process was safe, smooth, and orderly. Voter turnout in the Election Committee constituency, functional constituencies, and geographical constituencies all far exceeded that of the previous term, fully representing public opinion in Hong Kong and fully reflecting the great importance, positive recognition, and strong support that Hong Kong society as a whole attached to this election. It also fully demonstrated Hong Kong's firm determination and will to advance from stability to prosperity, the spokesperson said.

All 90 members of the new-term LegCo of the HKSAR have been elected. It comprises 40 elected by the Election Committee, 30 by functional constituencies, and 20 by geographical constituencies through direct elections, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

The eighth-term LegCo of the HKSAR will commence its four-year term on January 1, 2026, per Xinhua.

When the election entered the campaign stage, the sudden Tai Po fire brought severe trauma to Hong Kong. Faced with the disaster, the HKSAR government responded swiftly, activated the whole-of-government mobilization mechanism, raced against time to extinguish the fire with full force, made every possible effort to rescue and treat the injured, and carried out post-disaster relief, consolation, and comprehensive support for the affected residents in a professional, efficient, and orderly manner — earning broad recognition from all sectors of society, the spokesperson said.

People from all walks of life in Hong Kong, regardless of class, sector, or group, stood together in solidarity, fully supporting disaster relief efforts, demonstrating unity and compassion. Having gone through the test of a major disaster, voters more deeply understood the significance of this election, turning grief into strength and further strengthening their desire to participate, the spokesperson noted.

Thanks to the joint efforts of the SAR government, various sectors of society, and the general electorate, the election concluded successfully, fully showcasing Hong Kong's "Lion Rock spirit" of unity, resilience, and perseverance; the advancement and superiority of the new electoral system under the full implementation of the "patriots administering Hong Kong" principle; and the public's strong expectation to promote good governance and better development through high-quality democracy, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also noted that this election upheld integrity while embracing innovation, further demonstrating the broad representativeness, political inclusiveness, balanced participation, and fair competitiveness of the new electoral system, ensuring that democracy is better safeguarded and reflected in a more fair, just, open, clean, and orderly election.

The spokesperson noted that the HKSAR's law-enforcement agencies promptly clarified the facts, investigated in accordance with the law, and stopped or arrested multiple individuals suspected of exploiting the disaster to create chaos or to interfere with and sabotage the election, thereby creating favorable conditions for the election to be held as scheduled.

The results of the election fully demonstrate that, as the "One Country, Two Systems" institutional framework continues to improve and with the safeguarding of national security and the rule of law, Hong Kong is rapidly emerging from the quagmire of "over-politicization," and a broad social consensus on ensuring security and pursuing development is steadily forming, the spokesperson continued.

Hong Kong is rapidly emerging from the quagmire of "over-politicization," and a broad social consensus on ensuring security and pursuing development is steadily forming. All attempts to interfere with or undermine the LegCo election are destined to fail. Neither anti-China, Hong Kong-destabilizing forces nor external interference can impede Hong Kong's progress toward high-quality democratic development or alter the momentum of Hong Kong's transition from stability to prosperity, the spokesperson said.

The community has gone through this difficult period brought by the fire together, the HKSAR CE John Lee said in the congratulations message.

"I expect the eighth-term LegCo Members to join hands with the HKSAR government to undertake support and recovery work following the tragedy. Through initiating debates, promoting the review and updating of legislation, and driving systemic reforms, we will make Hong Kong a safer city where citizens could live with greater peace of mind," Lee said.

The newly elected LegCo members are all patriots who love Hong Kong, are capable, committed, and dedicated to serving society, and have earned strong recognition and support from the electorate. Having been elected at such a critical moment, they shoulder heavy responsibilities and expectations, the spokesperson said, who also expressed the hope for the newly-elected members to fully and accurately implement the "One Country, Two Systems" principle, to always prioritize national sovereignty, security, and development interests while consciously upholding the executive-led governance structure and handling the executive-legislative relationship correctly.

This election is yet another successful practice of the HKSAR's full implementation of the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," and of consolidating and developing high-quality democracy suited to Hong Kong's actual conditions, said a spokesperson from the central government's liaison office in Hong Kong.

It highlights the institutional strengths of "One Country, Two Systems" and the advanced, superior nature of the new electoral system, which also demonstrates Hong Kong's unyielding spirit in soothing the pain of the fire tragedy, overcoming difficulties, and rebuilding home together, the spokesperson said, noting that this carries significant meaning for achieving good governance, accelerating the transition from order to prosperity, and maintaining long-term stability in Hong Kong.

In this LegCo election, the patriotic forces participated enthusiastically, and the candidates were noticeably younger, more professional, and more diverse, reflecting a continuously expanding talent pool and a more solid public foundation, Lau Siu-kai, a consultant from the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies who is also a senior policy advisor, told the Global Times on Monday.

"The election showcased a 'gentleman's contest,' marked by mutual respect and positive encouragement," Lau said.

The seventh-term Legislative Council achieved healthy interaction between the executive and legislative branches, returned to an efficient track of operation, and completed the long-delayed legislation of Article 23 of the Basic Law, Lau noted.

"Facing new circumstances, new opportunities, and new challenges, the new-term Legislative Council must utilize development as the key to solving most of Hong Kong's issues. It will play a crucial role in Hong Kong's new stage of development," he said.



