KraneShares Brings KWEB Strategy to Asia with Listing on HKEX in Partnership with ICBC UBS International

HONG KONG, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KraneShares, a global asset manager known for its research-driven, high-conviction investment strategies, today announced that the ICBC UBS KraneShares KWEB CSI China Internet ETF will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) through a partnership with ICBC UBS International (ICBCUBSI), the ETF’s Hong Kong issuer. The ETF will be available in HKD (03102 HK), USD (09102 HK), and RMB (83102 HK) trading counters.

ICBC UBS KraneShares KWEB CSI China Internet ETF Trading Counters Currency Ticker HKD 03102 HK USD 09102 HK RMB 83102 HK

By listing this ETF on HKEX with ICBCUBSI, KraneShares brings Hong Kong investors the underlying strategy behind KWEB, the firm’s flagship US-listed China Internet ETF and the largest US-listed China ETF globally1. The ETF tracks the CSI Overseas China Internet Index, providing exposure to China’s leading digital and technology companies across E-Commerce, cloud computing, fintech, online entertainment, and artificial intelligence.

As China accelerates its global leadership in AI innovation – including large language models, cloud infrastructure, autonomous systems, and next-generation enterprise and consumer applications – many of the companies held within KWEB and this new HKEX-listed ETF are at the forefront of these developments. Key index constituents include Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, Meituan, and other technology leaders shaping China’s digital economy.

Dr. Xiaolin Chen, Head of International at KraneShares, emphasized the significance of bringing KWEB’s long-standing strategy to Asia:

“For more than twelve years, KWEB has been one of the world’s leading China-focused ETFs, providing global investors with a trusted, transparent, and research-driven way to access China’s internet and technology innovators. As demand for high-quality China exposure continues to grow across Asia, bringing this established strategy to HKEX is a natural next step. We are proud to work with ICBC UBS International to make this proven approach accessible to investors locally, especially at a time when China’s digital economy and AI leadership are entering an important new phase.”

As the ETF’s issuer, ICBC UBS International underscored the value the partnership brings to Hong Kong’s ETF market. Dylan Zhang, Head of ETFs at ICBCUBSI, commented:

“We are pleased to work with KraneShares to bring this important strategy to Hong Kong. China’s internet and technology companies continue to demonstrate strong long-term potential, particularly as the country advances rapidly in artificial intelligence and cloud innovation. ICBCUBSI remains committed to offering investors efficient access to leading thematic exposures, and this ETF represents a powerful addition to Hong Kong’s ETF ecosystem.”

A Gateway to China’s Digital and AI Economy

The ICBC UBS KraneShares KWEB CSI China Internet ETF aligns with the long-term expansion of China’s digital and AI-driven economy. Its underlying index includes companies at the forefront of:

Large language models and generative AI

Cloud computing and hyperscale infrastructure

Autonomous mobility and intelligent systems

Fintech and AI-enhanced financial services

Next-generation consumer internet platforms

E-Commerce, logistics, and digital payments

With HKD, USD, and RMB trading counters, the ETF is designed to meet the liquidity and currency preferences of both regional and international investors.

About KraneShares

KraneShares is a global asset manager delivering research-driven, high-conviction strategies connecting investors to powerful growth themes worldwide. From China’s dynamic capital markets to climate, disruptive technologies, AI and humanoid robotics, alternatives, and global thematic megatrends, KraneShares aims to help investors position portfolios for the future.

About ICBC UBS International

ICBC UBS International (ICBCUBSI) is a leading financial institution jointly founded by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and UBS. ICBCUBSI provides comprehensive investment banking and asset management services, including a robust ETF platform serving global and regional investors.

Citation:

ETF Database. “China ETFs.” ETFDB, https://etfdb.com/etfs/country/china/. Accessed 8 Dec. 2025.





Important Information:

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s Prospectus and Product Key Facts Statement of the ICBC UBS KraneShares KWEB CSI China Internet ETF (together, the "Offering Documents”), which may be obtained by visiting https://www.icbcubs.com.hk/. The website has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC) and may contain information of non-SFC authorized funds. You should not make any investment decision based on the information in this document alone. Read the Offering Documents carefully before investing. The Offering Documents should be read for further details including the risk factors.

Nothing contained in this document constitutes investment advice or should be relied on as such. SFC authorisation is not a recommendation or endorsement of the Fund nor does it guarantee the commercial merits of the Fund or its performance. It does not mean the Fund is suitable for all investors nor is it an endorsement of its suitability for any particular investor or class of investors.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its stated objectives. The Fund is subject to political, social or economic instability within China which may cause decline in value. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect on domestic currency values. Emerging markets involve heightened risk related to the same factors as well as increase volatility and lower trading volume.

Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. Internet companies are subject to rapid changes in technology, worldwide competition, rapid obsolescence of products and services, loss of patent protections, evolving industry standards and frequent new product productions. Such changes may have an adverse impact on performance. The Fund May be concentrated in a particular industry or sector which is not fully diversified.

The trading price of the Units on the HKEX is driven by market factors such as the demand and supply of the Units. Therefore, the Units may trade at a substantial premium or discount to the Fund’s NAV. If there is a suspension of the inter-counter transfer of units between the counters and/or any limitation on the level of services by brokers and CCASS participants, unitholders will only be able to trade their units in one counter only, which may inhibit or delay an investor dealing. The market price of units traded in each counter may deviate significantly.

The Manager may, at its discretion, pay dividends out of capital or effectively out of capital. Payment of dividends out of capital or effectively out of the capital amounts to a return or withdrawal of part of an investor’s original investment or from any capital gains attributable to that original investment. Any such distributions may result in an immediate reduction of the NAV per Unit of the Fund.

Although the information provided in this document has been obtained from sources which ICBC UBS Asset Management (International) Company Limited and Krane Funds Advisors, LLC believe to be reliable, it does not guarantee accuracy of such information and such information may be incomplete or condensed.

The document is issued in Hong Kong by ICBC UBS Asset Management (International) Company Limited, a corporation licensed with the Securities and Futures Commission for Type 1, 4 and 9 regulated activities. This document has not been reviewed by the SFC.

