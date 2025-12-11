Saxena White P.A. Files Securities Fraud Class Action Against Integer Holdings Corporation and Certain of Its Executives

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saxena White P.A. has filed a securities fraud class action lawsuit (the “Class Action”) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Integer Holdings Corporation (“Integer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ITGR) and certain of its executive officers (collectively, “Defendants”). The Class Action asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Integer common stock between July 25, 2024 and October 22, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”), and were damaged thereby (the “Class”). The Class Action filed by Saxena White is captioned West Palm Beach Firefighters’ Pension Fund v. Integer Holdings Corporation, et al., No. 25-cv-10251 (S.D.N.Y.).

Based in Plano, Texas, Integer purports to be one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations in the world. The Company contracts with medical device companies to manufacture cardiac rhythm management and cardio and vascular (“C&V”) medical devices. Integer’s C&V product line generates approximately 60% of the Company’s total revenue. As a part of the C&V product line, Integer manufactures electrophysiology (“EP”) devices, which diagnose and map the heart’s electrical activity to address problems such as irregular heartbeats (cardiac arrhythmias).

Prior to the Class Period, EP devices underwent a technological revolution as Integer customers began to develop devices for pulse field ablation (“PFA”) procedures that use brief, high-energy electrical pulses to treat atrial fibrillation. In turn, the industry became increasingly focused on integrating EP devices and PFA platforms to effectuate a more seamless cardiac procedure. As a result, EP devices represented a significant growth driver for Integer’s C&V segment.

Leading up to the Class Period, CEO Dziedzic described PFA platforms as “a tailwind” due to the Company’s “vertically integrated offering[,]” while also touting that Integer “benefit[ed] significantly from electrophysiology procedure growth.” CEO Dziedzic further explained, “We participate in the full procedure, which is . . . one of the strengths of Integer.”

The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Integer materially overstated its competitive position within the growing EP manufacturing market; (2) despite Integer’s claims of strong visibility into customer demand, the Company was experiencing a sustained deterioration in sales relating to two of its EP devices; (3) in turn, Integer mischaracterized its EP devices as a long-term growth driver for the Company’s C&V segment; (4) as a result of the above, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The truth emerged before markets opened on October 23, 2025, when Integer disclosed that it had lowered its full-year 2025 sales guidance to a range between $1.840 billion and $1.854 billion, which fell short of analysts’ estimates. Integer further disclosed that it expected net sales growth of -2% to 2% and organic sales growth of 0% and 4% for the full year of 2026. During the corresponding earnings call, COO Khales revealed that Integer “expect[s] sales of [three] new products to decline in 2026,” with two of three being “electrophysiology [EP] products.” COO Khales further revealed that “the market adoption of these products has been slower than forecasted.” During the same earnings call, CFO Smith informed investors that, for the fourth quarter of 2025, “we expect C&V sales growth to decelerate from recent trends, reflecting a decline in the [two] new products in electrophysiology mentioned earlier. This is consistent with our prior outlook. However, we now expect this impact to continue into 2026, primarily the first half.” On this news, Integer common stock fell $35.22 per share, or more than 32%, from a closing price of $109.11 per share on October 22, 2025, to a closing price of $73.89 per share on October 23, 2025.

If you purchased Integer common stock during the Class Period and were damaged thereby, you are a member of the “Class” and may be able to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. If you wish to apply to be lead plaintiff, a motion on your behalf must be filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York no later than February 9, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed representative for absent members of the Class. You do not need to seek appointment as lead plaintiff to share in any Class recovery in the Class Action. If you are a Class member and there is a recovery for the Class, you can share in that recovery as an absent Class member.

You may contact Marco A. Dueñas (mduenas@saxenawhite.com), a Senior Attorney at Saxena White P.A., to discuss your rights regarding the appointment of lead plaintiff or your interest in the Class Action. You also may retain counsel of your choice to represent you in the Class Action. You may obtain a copy of the Complaint and inquire about actively joining the Class Action at www.saxenawhite.com.

Saxena White P.A., with offices in Florida, New York, California, and Delaware, is a leading national law firm focused on prosecuting securities class actions and other complex litigation on behalf of injured investors. Currently serving as lead counsel in numerous securities class actions nationwide, Saxena White has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of injured investors.

