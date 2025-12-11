New Oasis International Foundation Completes Global Incorporation Promoting a Sustainable Philanthropic Model of "Investment-Driven Benefits"

DENVER, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Oasis International Foundation (NOIF) announced the completion of its incorporation and structural upgrade in the United States, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and other locations, officially operating as an international non-profit organization. This development marks NOIF's comprehensive upgrade from a community mutual aid network to a professional, institutionalized, and globally operating philanthropic organization, exploring a new path for sustainable mutual aid through an "investment-driven benefit" model.





NOIF's predecessor can be traced back to the Oasis Mutual Aid Association, established in Australia in 2014. Initially relying on voluntary donations from members, it conducted educational support and emergency mutual aid projects as a non-legal entity association, validating the feasibility and replicability of the "community-led mutual aid" model over many years. Subsequently, the organization partnered with licensed institutions to introduce a trust escrow mechanism, gradually forming multi-regional legal entities and a professional investment structure, laying the institutional foundation for its transformation into an international non-profit organization.

NOIF stated that the core objective of this global corporatization and structural upgrade is to provide a "regulated, auditable, and replicable" institutional foundation for community mutual aid, rather than merely focusing on one-off donations or emotionally driven charitable actions.

Multi-Local Institutions and Multi-Layer Governance: Safeguarding Charitable Assets with a "Firewall"

Regarding governance and legal structure, NOIF has established a multi-layered governance structure centered on the board of directors, with particular emphasis on asset risk isolation and liability boundaries:

The board of directors is the highest decision-making body, with specialized committees under it responsible for strategic direction and fiduciary duty oversight, including those for audit and risk management, nomination and governance, and projects and investments.

Since 2019, the charitable fund pool and investment fund pool have been permanently separated, ensuring that charitable assets are not directly exposed to high-risk investments.

Through the establishment of the intermediate holding entity New Oasis International Holdings, Inc. (NOIH) and the professional investment entity New Oasis International Capital, LLC (NOIC), multiple legal and regulatory "firewalls" are constructed to achieve layered isolation between charitable assets and commercial operational risks.

NOIF emphasizes that the foundation itself does not directly hold high-risk assets. All investment activities are conducted through affiliated professional entities within a compliant framework, and investment returns are fully repatriated to the charitable account to avoid the structural risk of "charitable funds paying for commercial risks."

"Investment-Driven Benefits": Establishing a Sustainable "Blood-Generating Mechanism" for Charitable Organizations

In terms of its financial model, NOIF adopts an overall "investment-driven benefits" approach, attempting to reduce its heavy reliance on a single source of donations: Internal investment funds are managed by affiliated licensed investment advisory firms, operating under strict risk control and ESG standards, and are independent of charitable donations;

100% of the net income generated from investments is repatriated to the NOIF charitable account to support various mutual aid and development projects globally; A "Shared Investment" mechanism is launched for qualified internal members and regional partners within a compliant framework. The foundation charges a reasonable intermediary service fee, which, after deducting costs, is entirely added to the charitable fund pool to enhance its long-term charitable investment capacity. In NOIF's view, this model is both a correction to traditional donation logic and a practical response to the question of "how charitable organizations can become self-sustaining"—providing a more stable source of funding for community mutual aid and sustainable development through long-term, sound asset management.

Transparency, Accountability, and Global Vision

To maintain credibility, NOIF is committed to implementing higher standards of transparency and accountability mechanisms, including:

Establishing an official information disclosure platform to publish independently audited annual financial reports, project evaluations, and governance documents, and ensuring that fund flows are traceable at the community level; The Chairman of the Board and the CEO jointly issue an annual "Community Accountability Letter" to directly address unmet goals and external concerns, normalizing and institutionalizing "acceptance of oversight";

Establishing a "Global Community Advisory Committee," composed of regional directors, frontline implementers, and partner representatives, to provide continuous feedback on annual strategies and major projects, ensuring that the decision-making process fully considers frontline voices.

NOIF stated that it will continue to rely on the International Network Development Department (INDD) to expand its regional partner network through standardized access mechanisms, capacity building programs, and multi-layered oversight systems, enabling the "mutual aid gears" to operate in more countries and regions, and promoting more resilient and sustainable development in communities across dimensions such as finance, education, culture, and social inclusion.



About

The New Oasis International Foundation (NOIF) has completed its global incorporation, expanding into multiple countries to operate as an international non-profit. Evolving from a community aid network, NOIF now uses an “investment-driven benefits” model to sustain charitable work. Its structure ensures transparency, risk control, and separation of charitable and investment funds, creating a self-sustaining and accountable approach to global philanthropy.

Media Contact:

Company Name: New Oasis International Foundation

Website: https://www.newoasis.org

Email: info@newoasis.org

Phone: +1 (347) 771-1888

Address: 1312 17TH ST UNIT NUM-2955, Denver, CO 80202, US

