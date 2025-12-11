Beyond the Bronx — New Memoir by Sean Martin Chronicles Survival, Redemption, and a Roadmap to Purpose

New York, NY, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond the Bronx, a candid new memoir by entrepreneur, speaker and podcast host Sean Martin, tells the unvarnished story of a Bronx childhood, hustles that spiraled into criminal charges, a transformative period behind bars, and the reinvention that followed — all while laying out practical, hard-won lessons for personal and professional growth.

Rooted in the Parkside Projects and written from a place of hard-earned clarity, Beyond the Bronx is equal parts street-level storytelling and self-help manual. Martin’s memoir pulls no punches: it traces early hustles and mistakes that resulted in an attempted-robbery conviction and a two-year sentence, then follows his emergence as a business leader, husband, and father determined to give back. The book’s voice is raw and reflective — the product of notebooks filled during incarceration and years of reflection.

“Beyond the Bronx isn’t a victim story — it’s a map,” Martin says. “I wrote this book because I wanted to hand someone else the tools I wish I’d had earlier: belief, habits, mentorship, and the courage to reframe shame as fuel.” The manuscript journeys through topics that include believing in oneself, building resilient habits, the role of therapy and mentorship, and how to turn adversity into a long-term advantage.

Why this memoir matters now

Sean Martin’s work sits at the intersection of lived experience and actionable strategy. The narrative’s influences — from music and community to prison and recovery — make it a timely addition to conversations about criminal-justice reform, addiction recovery, mentorship for at-risk youth, and entrepreneurial transformation. Martin credits mentors and personal-development leaders for his evolution and cites tools he used while incarcerated to rebuild his life; the book doubles as both confession and blueprint.

About the author

Sean Martin is an entrepreneur, motivational speaker, host of the REAL Mentors Podcast, and founder of initiatives aimed at helping others scale both personally and financially. His website and author platform present his mission to “break through limiting beliefs, align values with goals, and build sustainable habits for success.” Martin leverages lived experience and the networks he’s built with leaders in the personal development space to mentor others. For more on Sean and his work, see his official site, therealseanmartin.com.

Availability & release details

Title: Beyond the Bronx

Beyond the Bronx Author: Sean Martin

Sean Martin Availability: Coming December 2025 (pre-order and media/advance copies available upon request). See official project site for updates. (beyondthebronxbook.com)



Advance praise / notable connections

Martin’s acknowledgements call out influential figures who shaped his journey and recovery, and the book is positioned to appeal to readers of memoir, personal development, and social-impact entrepreneurship. He publicly credits personal-development events and mentors (including Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi) for playing a role in his transformation.

Media, speaking and interview requests

Sean Martin is available for interviews, keynote talks, podcast appearances (including REAL Mentors Podcast), and community events. To request an interview or a review copy of Beyond the Bronx, contact: info@beyondthebronxbook.com. Social channels and author material, including short videos and clips, are available via his official site and social profiles. (Instagram)