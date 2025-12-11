Selection process for the new Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” has been announced

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that the Group’s Supervisory Board has made a decision to initiate a public selection process for the new Management Board, given that the term of office of the Group’s current Management Board (hereinafter – the Management Board) is approaching its end. The new Management Board would take office by 25 March 2026.

Candidates are welcome to apply until 5 January 2026 (inclusive). Job advertisements and qualification requirements for candidates are available on the Group’s website:

Link to the position of Chair of the Management Board and CEO: (link)

Link to the Management Board competency profiles for People & Business Support (Group Chief Organisational Development Officer), Finance (Group Chief Financial Officer), Energy Markets & Commerce (Group Chief Commercial Officer), and Regulated Business & Government Relations (Group Chief Regulatory Officer): (link).

The executive search agency Pedersen & Partners UAB is engaged to conduct the selection of candidates for the members of the Management Board.

The Group’s current Supervisory Board took office on 27 October 2025. To ensure the Group’s business continuity until the election of the new Management Board and allow more time for the selection process, the Group’s Supervisory Board has decided, in accordance with the Law on Companies, to extend the term of office of the current Management Board (which was until 17 February 2026) until the Group’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2026 (scheduled for 25 March 2026).

The Group’s Management Board comprises five members who are elected for a four-year term by a decision of the Group’s Supervisory Board. The Chair of the Management Board is also appointed as the CEO of the Group.

The members of the Management Board are also Group employees and, according to their competencies, ensure the proper implementation of the Group’s strategy and operations as well as the oversight of five different areas at the Group level: Strategy and Management, People & Business Support, Finance, Energy Markets & Commerce, and Regulated Business & Government Relations. Additionally, the members of the Management Board supervise the Group’s subsidiaries and are appointed as members of their Boards.

The Group will inform about further actions related to the selection of the Management Board members in accordance with the procedures set out in legal acts.

