Cegedim Group subsidiary Stacks selected by the Digital Transformation Agency of Castilla-La Mancha CLM for the implementation of an Artificial intelligence system to support clinical decision-making in primary care.

Boulogne-Billancourt (France) and Barcelona (Spain), December 11, 2025 – Stacks Consulting e Ingeniería en Software, a subsidiary of Cegedim Group, together with Llamalítica®, has been selected by the Digital Transformation Agency of Castilla-La Mancha to deploy a new clinical decision support system in its health service (SESCAM) based on generative Artificial intelligence.

This project, funded under the Government of Spain’s Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan and the European NextGenerationEU programme, marks a decisive step toward the digital modernisation of the public healthcare system and the consolidation of a more efficient, safer and patient-centred care model.

The solution will be natively integrated into SESCAM’s clinical environment to support healthcare professionals and improve medical knowledge management whilst enabling personalized, informative and connected care.

Once deployed, the solution will support more than 200 health centres and 1,100 clinics and will be made available to more than 7,500 healthcare professionals.

Stacks CEO Óscar Orri Magdalena says, “With this project, we take another step forward in the digital transformation of the public healthcare system, placing Artificial intelligence at the service of clinical knowledge and healthcare professionals. This technology not only streamlines care processes, it also enhances patient safety and lays the groundwork for more personalized and predictive medicine.”

Dr. Frederic LLordachs Llamalitica CEO & Cofounder adds, “Generative AI is becoming an essential companion for clinicians, helping them navigate increasingly complex diagnostic and care pathways with greater confidence. Our goal is to ensure that technology amplifies clinical judgment and brings more clarity, empathy and efficiency to every patient interaction. “

With this new contract, Stacks strengthens its position in the healthcare sector, contributing to the development of a more sustainable, interoperable and people-centred care model in Spain.

About Stacks:

Stacks Consulting e Ingeniería en Software is Cegedim Group’s Barcelona-based Spanish subsidiary. The company has more than 30 years’ experience in designing, installing and supporting healthcare information systems. Stacks has successfully set up primary care systems on a large scale in several Spanish regions, including Madrid, Murcia, Cantabria, Asturias and Aragon. In addition to primary care, Stacks also supplies hospitals with modern, reliable, adaptable information systems using the most advanced technologies available.

To learn more: https://www.omi360.es/ and LinkedIn

About Cegedim:

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services group in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs nearly 6,700 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of over €654 million in 2024. Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (Euronext Growth: ALCGM).

To learn more please visit: www.cegedim.fr

And follow Cegedim on X: @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Llamalitica:

Llamalítica is a health-technology company founded in 2024 and specialized in generative AI systems. The company provides a multi-agent platform designed to support and enhance clinical processes across healthcare organizations. Its technology enables institutions to design, govern and deploy AI-driven agents that operate safely within clinical workflows, offering high levels of robustness, traceability and security.

To learn more please visit: www.llamalitica.com

And follow Llamalitica X @llamalitica, LinkedIn.



