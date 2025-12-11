Coinlocally Unifies Forex and Prop Trading to Offer Structured Path for Retail Traders





DRESDEN, Germany, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinlocally has formally announced the expansion of its trading platform to include two structured offerings aimed at supporting the retail trading community: a Forex trading service and a proprietary (prop) trading program. This initiative is part of the company’s broader effort to provide accessible tools for individual traders, particularly those looking to develop skills and progress toward managing larger capital.



The Forex platform gives users direct access to global currency markets, while the prop trading program enables qualified participants to trade with the firm’s capital after meeting set performance criteria. Together, these services create a clear progression pathway, from early engagement to more advanced, capital-driven trading activity.



Coinlocally has also introduced additional engagement features, including deposit bonuses and global trading competitions, designed to support the early stages of the user journey and provide structured incentives for participation. This release outlines the components of both services and how they support trader development in a phased, risk-managed environment.



Forex Offering: Designed for Accessibility and Direct Entry



Coinlocally’s Forex division launched in 2023 with a straightforward goal: reduce entry barriers while maintaining familiar tools for experienced traders. The platform is available through MetaTrader 5 (MT5), a web-based interface, and a mobile application, enabling traders to begin on whichever device suits them. The service currently supports six languages—English, Persian, German, Russian, Spanish, and French—broadening its international reach.



The minimum deposit begins at $50, allowing new traders to experience live markets without significant upfront commitment. To further support early-stage traders, Coinlocally applies a 40% bonus on the first deposit and a 10% bonus on subsequent deposits automatically. These incentives help users grow their accounts more comfortably while gaining practical exposure.



Several account types—Standard, VIP, and Crypto Pro—are available, each offering varying spreads and conditions. Beyond currency pairs, Coinlocally provides access to indices, commodities, energies, metals, cryptocurrencies, and equities. A demo account allows beginners to practice before transitioning to real funds.



Coinlocally Forex Overview





Execution quality and platform stability are emphasized throughout the service. MT5 remains the most widely used platform in retail FX, making the transition seamless for traders coming from other brokers. WebTrader offers browser-based execution without installation, while the mobile app supports charting and trading for those who monitor markets on the move.



Coinlocally has also launched Competition 2025 , a global Forex trading contest aimed at giving traders firsthand experience in a live execution environment while competing for rewards. For many participants, large-scale campaigns like this act as practical training grounds, reinforcing strategy development and encouraging more structured trading activity.



The combination of multi-platform access, incentives, and community-driven campaigns positions Coinlocally toward users seeking a blend of accessibility, market breadth, and clear progression opportunities.



Prop Trading Program: Funding Access with Structured Limitations



Coinlocally has also introduced a prop trading arm, operating separately from its Forex brokerage but aligned within the same ecosystem. The program offers traders the opportunity to access funded accounts of up to $100,000, subject to completing a performance evaluation. Clear risk parameters, such as daily loss limits and position size restrictions, define the structure of the assessment process.



The evaluation uses a simulated trading environment, a standard approach among prop firms. This method protects the provider’s capital while allowing traders to demonstrate discipline and consistency. Coinlocally also provides educational resources and support material, including explanations of program rules and general guidance for applicants.



The platform interface is straightforward, with registration, evaluation steps, and rule references easily accessible from the main navigation. The tone and structure of the program emphasize risk control and measured growth rather than aggressive trading behavior.



Coinlocally Prop Trading Overview





Like other prop firms, Coinlocally does not publicly disclose payout statistics or performance histories. The program instead focuses on clarity, accessibility, and transparency of rules, qualities that appeal to traders who want to move beyond small personal accounts but prefer a clearly defined framework.



A Connected Trading Pathway



One of the most notable aspects of Coinlocally’s ecosystem is the intentional connection between its Forex offering and Prop program. Many retail traders begin with limited capital and progress through stages of learning, practicing, and refining their strategy before seeking access to larger funds.



Coinlocally has structured its services to reflect this natural progression:



Practice: Begin with demo accounts and educational materials.

Trade: Enter live markets with a minimum deposit of $50 on MT5, WebTrader, or mobile.

Scale: Apply for the prop evaluation and pursue up to $100,000 in funded capital.



Few platforms combine brokerage services and a prop program in a single ecosystem. At Coinlocally, the transition from personal trading to funded evaluation feels deliberate and aligned, offering traders a coherent path for development.



Transparency and Structure



Clarity remains a key concern for many traders evaluating a platform. Coinlocally addresses this through:

Clearly documented prop rules

Segmented service websites (Forex, Prop, Exchange)

Availability of demo accounts for all new traders

Multilingual support across interfaces





Some operational details, such as regulatory status, liquidity partners, and spread disclosures, are not published on the main websites. However, the core structure of Coinlocally’s trading services, including user requirements and program terms, is presented in a straightforward manner. For many retail traders, well-defined rules and responsibilities are as important as technical performance metrics.



Key numerical highlights:



• Minimum Forex deposit: $50

• Maximum Prop funding: $100,000

• Maximum leverage: 1:1000

• Bonuses: 40% first deposit, 10% subsequent deposits

• Competition 2025 active



Conclusion



Coinlocally has developed its Forex and Prop offerings to appeal to traders seeking accessible entry points and structured paths toward larger-scale trading. The Forex service provides a low-cost foundation with familiar platforms and diverse instruments, enhanced by bonuses and global competitions. The Prop program offers committed traders a path toward funded trading within a disciplined, risk-managed system.



For individuals beginning their trading journey or working toward scaling beyond personal capital, Coinlocally’s integrated model offers a straightforward progression: learn, practice, trade, compete, and ultimately pursue larger opportunities with defined rules and support.



About Coinlocally



Founded in 2020, Coinlocally is a global fintech and digital asset exchange offering secure, fast, and transparent access to cryptocurrency and forex markets. With high liquidity and advanced trading tools, including spot, futures, bot trading, grid strategies, and copy trading, the platform serves both beginners and professional traders worldwide. Coinlocally’s mission is to bridge traditional finance with the emerging world of decentralized finance, empowering users with greater control of their assets through a compliance-driven, seamless transition from centralized (CEX) to decentralized (DEX) trading and broader Web3 innovation.



For more information, users can visit coinlocally.com or follow Coinlocally on Telegram or X .

Contact

Laura Owen

lauraowen1111@gmail.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2dd3f328-f5e6-40dc-96ea-ace6b2cc5383

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b8edbc4-0720-446f-89fe-1661014af365

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bca33c2e-5293-46e0-95b5-f4e83f2d9a28