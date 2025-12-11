FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2026

|COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 38 - 11 December 2025
DFDS will report and hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the following dates in 2026:
|Deadline for submission of
proposals to the AGM
|11 February
|Annual report 2025 and Q4 review
|19 February
|AGM
|25 March
|Q1 report 2026
|5 May
|Q2 report 2026
|14 August
|Q3 report 2026
|5 November
Monthly ferry volume updates will be released on the following dates in 2026 at around 10.00am CET or as otherwise noted:
13 January
12 February
12 March
14 April
12 May
11 June
10 July
14 August (7.30am CET)
11 September
13 October
12 November
11 December
Contact
Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59
About DFDS
We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 16,500 full-time employees.
We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics solutions.
We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.
DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
