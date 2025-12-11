FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2026

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 38 - 11 December 2025

DFDS will report and hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the following dates in 2026:

Deadline for submission of

proposals to the AGM 11 February



Annual report 2025 and Q4 review 19 February AGM 25 March Q1 report 2026 5 May Q2 report 2026 14 August Q3 report 2026 5 November





Monthly ferry volume updates will be released on the following dates in 2026 at around 10.00am CET or as otherwise noted:

13 January

12 February

12 March

14 April

12 May

11 June

10 July

14 August (7.30am CET)

11 September

13 October

12 November

11 December





Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 16,500 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





