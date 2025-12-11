Bio Usawa Welcomes Global Health Strategist, Professor Prashant Yadav, as Chair of Its Global Access and Health Equity Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO and KIGALI, Rwanda, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio Usawa Inc., a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and delivering high-quality, affordable medicines, today announced the appointment of Professor Prashant Yadav as Director and Chair of its newly formed Global Access and Health Equity Advisory Board. This pivotal appointment underscores Bio Usawa’s foundational commitment to integrating health equity and sustainable access into the core of its business strategy.

In this dual role, Professor Yadav will provide strategic oversight and guidance to ensure Bio Usawa fulfills its mission on a global scale. As Chair, he will lead the Advisory Board’s efforts to design and advance innovative access models, foster transformative partnerships to strengthen health systems, and embed equity across all aspects of the company’s operations—from R&D to delivery.

“We are thrilled and honored to welcome Professor Yadav to Bio Usawa’s leadership,” said Dr. Menghis Bairu, CEO and President of Bio Usawa. “His unique combination of unparalleled vision, on-the-ground practical advice and commitment to equitable global healthcare has been an invaluable contribution to our Company since inception. He continues to inspire us as we navigate the complex journey from breakthrough science to patient impact. Professor Yadav’s appointment signals our unwavering resolve to grow as a business that measures success not just in milestones, but in lives improved equitably.”

Professor Yadav is a globally recognized researcher, educator, and policy advisor in healthcare delivery. A Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, his insights have shaped discourse and policy worldwide. His analysis has been featured in leading publications including the Financial Times, The New York Times, The Economist, and Nature, and he is a frequent expert commentator on networks such as BBC, CNN, and NPR.

His distinguished career spans academia and on-the-ground impact. He has held faculty and lecturer positions at INSEAD, MIT, the University of Michigan, and Harvard Medical School. Previously, he served as the Strategy Leader for Supply Chains at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and as Vice President of Healthcare Research at the William Davidson Institute, University of Michigan.

“I am inspired by Bio Usawa’s mission-led approach and its deep commitment to aligning commercial objectives with social impact,” said Professor Yadav. "As well, the Bio Usawa leadership team consists of seasoned and highly respected drug development, manufacturing, and commercialization leaders who have run and led multiple global biotech companies and pharma divisions. Joining the Board and chairing this critical advisory body presents a powerful opportunity to translate promising biotech innovations into tangible, equitable health solutions. I look forward to working with the team to build resilient access pathways that leave no community behind.”

Grounded in the principle of “Usawa” (Swahili for equity/fairness), Bio Usawa believes that business growth and lasting social impact are mutually reinforcing. The establishment of the Global Access and Health Equity Advisory Board, under Professor Yadav’s leadership, institutionalizes this belief, ensuring it remains central to the company’s strategic decisions.

Bio Usawa develops, licenses, and manufactures high quality, affordable monoclonal antibodies and biosimilars targeting cancer, diabetes complications, infectious diseases, and autoimmune conditions. The Company integrates access and fairness into its business model from the outset to create a future where advanced therapies are within reach for all who need them. For more information, visit www.biousawa.com.

