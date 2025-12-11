Tech Town in North China's Tianjin Fosters Emerging Powerhouses in Biomedical Sector

TIANJIN, China, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sino Bioking (Tianjin) Biological Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a tech firm incubated in Beijing's Zhongguancun, known as the country's Silicon Valley, recently announced a major milestone: its recombinant feline interferon product - classified as a Class II new veterinary drug - is set to hit the market soon. This launch will fill a critical gap in China's domestic veterinary drug landscape, marking a significant breakthrough for homegrown biopharmaceutical innovation.

Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town, located in Baodi District, Tianjin, is emerging as a vibrant hub for biomedical innovation, nurturing a new generation of high-potential enterprises amid the national strategy of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development.

Attracted by the tech town's strategic location and robust support policies, the Sino Bioking selected the site for its manufacturing base upon recommendation from Beijing Zhongguancun. For Chen Huangshi, the company's R&D-background general manager, the decision has proven transformative.

During construction, the park's "end-to-end dedicated services" streamlined the project timeline, while tailored approval processes and procedures under the "one enterprise, one specific policy" framework enabled the company to achieve production readiness upon completion.

Since relocating, the company has undergone remarkable expansion: its R&D and quality control center expanded from 200 to 2,000 square meters, the R&D department moved to the tech city in 2023, and a third production line was completed and put into operation this year. The company has established two core technology platforms, creating an integrated one-stop R&D system covering gene discovery to formulation research, and accelerating the industrialization of new products.

"Post-relocation, we have secured over 20 patents, with a range of pet pharmaceuticals pipeline for market launch. Our development has entered a fast track," noted Chen. Adding momentum, the company secured equity financing in March this year from a financial service platform, a joint initiative of Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town and Tianjin Science and Technology Innovation Angel Investment Co., Ltd., which further boosted its growth trajectory.

Aligned with the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development strategy, Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town has been pivotal in promoting technological innovation collaboration and industrial integration between Beijing and Tianjin. A string of major high-quality projects has settled in the park, driving initial industrial agglomeration effects and fostering a thriving ecosystem for biomedical startups.

Wang Hao, deputy district mayor of Baodi District and Party secretary of Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town, emphasized the park's unique advantages: "Leveraging our Zhongguancun-like ecological system, the model of 'R&D in Beijing-Tianjin, transformation in the region' has matured significantly. Industries such as biomedicine are seeing enhanced technological intensity and unlocked development potential."

Looking ahead, Wang said the town will gather industries through talent, continue to cultivate this pilot field for Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development, deepen benefit-sharing mechanisms, optimize the business environment, improve urban supporting facilities, and build a Beijing-Tianjin cooperation community with shared interests.

As Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town continues to refine its innovation ecosystem, it is poised to attract more biomedical enterprises, solidify its position as a key driver of regional industrial upgrading, and contribute to China's broader biopharmaceutical innovation landscape.

Source: Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town